en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Andrew Scott’s Riveting Performance in ‘All of Us Strangers’: A Deep Dive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Andrew Scott’s Riveting Performance in ‘All of Us Strangers’: A Deep Dive

Noted Irish actor Andrew Scott, renowned for his roles as the ‘Hot Priest’ in ‘Fleabag’ and Moriarty in ‘Sherlock,’ is currently engrossed in an intense schedule, juggling his commitments for Andrew Haigh’s latest film ‘All of Us Strangers’ and the forthcoming Netflix series ‘Ripley.’ In ‘All of Us Strangers,’ Scott delivers a captivating performance as a screenwriter who returns to his childhood home and encounters his deceased parents as if they were still alive, portrayed by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

A Dreamy Exploration of Life’s Intricacies

The film, which also includes a romance with a neighbor enacted by Paul Mescal, is a dreamlike study of family, intimacy, and queer life. Scott’s performance has been met with widespread acclaim, including a best actor nomination at the Golden Globes and the prestigious accolade of best actor from the National Society of Film Critics.

Scott’s Take on Acting and Life

Scott shares his insightful perspective on acting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a childlike viewpoint. He also underscores the significance of chemistry that extends beyond sexual attraction, a theme that is prevalent in the narrative of ‘All of Us Strangers.’

Privacy Amidst Openness

Despite his on-screen openness, Scott chooses to keep his personal life private. He has expressed opinions on the public discourse surrounding sexuality, suggesting that the term ‘openly gay’ should be phased out.

‘All of Us Strangers’: Personal, Not Autobiographical

Partly shot in director Andrew Haigh’s childhood home, Scott sees the film as deeply personal but not autobiographical. He has yet to view the film with his parents but anticipates a sensitive reaction, reflecting the profundity of the narrative and its potential to stir deep emotions.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
The Lemonheads Make a Comeback with New Single and Cover
The influential alternative rock band, The Lemonheads, have given their fans a delightful surprise with the release of a new single, ‘Fear of Living’. This marks their first original music in almost two decades. Alongside this, they have also shared a cover as a b-side, ‘Seven Out’, originally by Eugenius. Eugenius and The Lemonheads: A
The Lemonheads Make a Comeback with New Single and Cover
Fortnite Welcomes Back the Controversial Lock-On Pistol in Chapter 5 Season 1
3 mins ago
Fortnite Welcomes Back the Controversial Lock-On Pistol in Chapter 5 Season 1
Country Artists Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Agree on Divorce Settlement
3 mins ago
Country Artists Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Agree on Divorce Settlement
The Beach Boys: A Journey from Garage Band to Music Legends
1 min ago
The Beach Boys: A Journey from Garage Band to Music Legends
Willem Dafoe: A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Recognizes his Contributions to Cinema
2 mins ago
Willem Dafoe: A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Recognizes his Contributions to Cinema
Danielle Colby Goes Nude for Burlesque Tour as 'American Pickers' Ratings Slip
2 mins ago
Danielle Colby Goes Nude for Burlesque Tour as 'American Pickers' Ratings Slip
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
12 seconds
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
29 seconds
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
1 min
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
2 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
3 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
4 mins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
4 mins
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
4 mins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app