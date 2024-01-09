en English
Arts & Entertainment

Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood’s Firmament

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood’s Firmament

Irish actor Andrew Scott’s star continues to rise in Hollywood. Known for his captivating roles as the ‘Hot Priest’ in ‘Fleabag’ and the insidious Moriarty in ‘Sherlock,’ Scott is now gathering acclaim for his latest onscreen endeavor in Andrew Haigh’s film, ‘All of Us Strangers.’

Scott’s Aching Performance in ‘All of Us Strangers’

The film sees Scott portraying a screenwriter who revisits his childhood home and discovers his deceased parents as they once were, played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell. Amid this metaphysical narrative, he also embarks on a romance with a neighbor characterized by Paul Mescal. The narrative’s dreamy exploration of family, intimacy, and queer life has formed a canvas for Scott’s nuanced performance, which has resonated deeply with critics.

His portrayal in the film has been described as aching and shimmering, earning him a Best Actor award from the National Society of Film Critics. The Golden Globes have also acknowledged his performance, nominating him for Best Actor in a Drama.

A Childlike Approach to Acting

Scott attributes his acting prowess to maintaining a childlike perspective and an ingrained sense of humor. This approach allows him to deliver performances that are not only tender and emotive, but also layered with complexity. Despite his growing fame, Scott is a firm believer in keeping his personal life away from the public eye.

Discomfort with Labels and a Call for Privacy

Scott has expressed his discomfort with the way sexuality is frequently discussed in the media and Hollywood, advocating for the discontinuation of the term ‘openly gay.’ He believes that such labels can often confine and stereotype individuals, undermining their personal experiences and identities. Furthermore, he perceives the intimate nature of his latest film not as a result of sexual attraction, but of listening, playfulness, and chemistry between himself and his co-stars.

Upcoming Projects and Career Outlook

Aside from his accolades for ‘All of Us Strangers,’ Scott is also involved in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Ripley’. As an experienced actor, he continues to seek roles that challenge him, allowing his vulnerability to shine on screen. With his exceptional talent and unique approach to acting, Scott’s career trajectory only promises more compelling performances in the future.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
