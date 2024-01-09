en English
Arts & Entertainment

Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad

Andrew Phung, the popular Canadian comedian and actor, is more than just his memorable roles in ‘Kim’s Convenience’ and ‘Run the Burbs.’ At heart, he’s a passionate sneakerhead, boasting a collection of over 500 pairs. But these sneakers are far from mere adornments; each pair carries a tale, a testament to Phung’s journey through life’s significant milestones such as his wedding and auditions.

A Life that Mirrors Art

Residing in Toronto with his wife and two sons, Phung’s existence closely parallels the suburban dad character he portrays on ‘Run the Burbs.’ Both his real-life and on-screen personas have a penchant for the practical—his dream car is a Prius and share an unabashed love for sneakers.

From Calgary Improv to ‘Kim’s Convenience’

Phung’s career trajectory began in Calgary, where he honed his craft through improv. His breakout role in ‘Kim’s Convenience’ came as a result of being spotted by the show’s creator at a festival. The show’s success paved the way for ‘Run the Burbs,’ a fresh exploration of the immigrant narrative and modern parenting from the viewpoint of Asian-Canadian characters.

A Balancing Act: Career, Family, and Self-Care

Despite his professional accomplishments, Phung places great value on his family time, ensuring he carves out moments for relaxation and self-care. He finds solace in reading, listening to music, and simply being at home.

The Third Season of ‘Run The Burbs’ and the Sneaker Collection

As the third season of ‘Run the Burbs’ is set to premiere, audiences can expect to see Phung’s character exhibiting a unique parenting style, challenging stereotypes of Asian parents in mainstream media. Reflecting his down-to-earth personality, Phung’s impressive sneaker collection, with gems like the Air Jordan 3 Retros, symbolizes his appreciation for the simplicity of everyday life.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

