en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Andie MacDowell Breaks Age Stereotypes, Talks on Her Role in Hallmark’s ‘The Way Home’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Andie MacDowell Breaks Age Stereotypes, Talks on Her Role in Hallmark’s ‘The Way Home’

Renowned actor Andie MacDowell, celebrated for her memorable performances in films like “Groundhog Day” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” recently shared her thoughts on aging and her current projects in an interview. At 65, MacDowell is embracing her age, challenging societal and Hollywood’s stereotypes about growing older, especially for women.

Embracing Age and Breaking Stereotypes

MacDowell has been in the limelight for letting her dark curls turn gray naturally, a move that even inspired Hollywood celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor doesn’t shy away from expressing her disdain for society’s double standards when it comes to aging. She believes that perceptions need to change, and older individuals should be respected for their experiences and wisdom.

Andie MacDowell in Hallmark’s ‘The Way Home’

MacDowell commended Hallmark for crafting a strong character for her in the series “The Way Home.” Despite the availability of a stunt double, she chose to perform a bold scene herself, reflecting her commitment to the role. The series has attracted a significant audience, with viewers eagerly awaiting its renewal for a second season. Their love for the series and anticipation for future seasons reflect the impact of MacDowell’s performance and the series’ storyline.

From Model to Celebrated Actor

MacDowell’s journey from being discovered as a model to becoming a celebrated actor is inspiring. She has consistently challenged unrealistic standards of beauty and self-image, especially at her age. Her perspectives on aging, her refusal to adhere to societal norms, and her bold decisions, both off-screen and on-screen, have made her a role model for many.

Andie MacDowell’s conversation about age and her role in “The Way Home” has ignited discussions about aging and the need for a shift in societal attitudes towards older individuals. Her stance resonates with many, and she continues to inspire with her performances and her views on aging and beauty.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
Indie game developer Hadoque has unveiled a fresh trailer for their upcoming game, Ultros, a psychedelic action platformer that promises to immerse players in a vibrant, other-worldly universe. Titled the ‘Himsa Ahimsa Escalation Trailer’, it provides an enticing glimpse of the game’s dynamic combat mechanics, engrossing storylines, and its distinctive psychedelic art style. Experience Psychedelic
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
David Oyelowo Dives into Comedy with 'Role Play' Opposite Kaley Cuoco
4 mins ago
David Oyelowo Dives into Comedy with 'Role Play' Opposite Kaley Cuoco
Amanda Palmer's Unplanned Sojourn: 'New Zealand Survival Songs EP' Chronicles Pandemic Experiences
8 mins ago
Amanda Palmer's Unplanned Sojourn: 'New Zealand Survival Songs EP' Chronicles Pandemic Experiences
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie' Leads Nominations
2 mins ago
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie' Leads Nominations
Echoes of Earth Festival Makes Its Goa Debut: A Blend of Music, Heritage, and Conservation
3 mins ago
Echoes of Earth Festival Makes Its Goa Debut: A Blend of Music, Heritage, and Conservation
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
4 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
7 seconds
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
15 seconds
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
2 mins
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
4 mins
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
4 mins
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
5 mins
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
5 mins
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
5 mins
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app