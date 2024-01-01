Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Gear Up to Host CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2024

As the clock strikes midnight in Times Square, New York City, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live is set to deliver an enthralling blend of sparkle and spunk, bringing the festivities right to your living room. This annual television special, hosted by the dynamic duo of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, is more than just a countdown—it’s a celebration of camaraderie, laughter, and the unpredictable charm of ringing in the new year.

Seventeen Years and Counting

Since its inception in 2001, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live has been a staple of the holiday season, expanding from an initial 30-minute broadcast to a comprehensive 90-120 minute show. Anderson Cooper has been a constant, taking over as host in 2002. However, it was in 2017, amid a flurry of controversy, that Andy Cohen was brought in to replace comedian Kathy Griffin. Since then, Cooper and Cohen’s characteristic banter has added a unique flavor to the program, making it a must-watch event for audiences nationwide.

(Read Also: President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Major Reforms in South Korea)

A Casual Enjoyment

Described as ‘unpredictable and casually enjoyable’ by Cooper himself, the show mirrors a typical New Year’s Eve experience. The hosts often indulge in drinking on air, leading to humorously candid moments. Cohen cheekily remarks that Cooper is a lightweight, often leaving him to handle breaking news during the show. This lighthearted spirit sets the tone for the celebrations, as the hosts and their guests engage in lively discussions, laughter, and, of course, the countdown to the new year.

(Read Also: President Yoon Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea)

The Ball Drop and Beyond

CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2024 is all set to air on December 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The highlight of the night, the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, will occur at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024. But the festivities don’t end there. The show will also feature other cities across the United States, with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion taking over at 12:30 a.m. ET for the Central time zone celebration in Austin, Texas. The night will be packed with performances and celebrity guests, including Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Rod Stewart, Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and a special appearance by David Blaine.

The show can be streamed online through various services, including DirecTV Stream and Hulu With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has several plans starting at $74.99 per month. Sling TV, another streaming option, has a special deal with 50% off for the first month on its various plans.

Read More