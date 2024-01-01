en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Gear Up to Host CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Gear Up to Host CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2024

As the clock strikes midnight in Times Square, New York City, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live is set to deliver an enthralling blend of sparkle and spunk, bringing the festivities right to your living room. This annual television special, hosted by the dynamic duo of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, is more than just a countdown—it’s a celebration of camaraderie, laughter, and the unpredictable charm of ringing in the new year.

Seventeen Years and Counting

Since its inception in 2001, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live has been a staple of the holiday season, expanding from an initial 30-minute broadcast to a comprehensive 90-120 minute show. Anderson Cooper has been a constant, taking over as host in 2002. However, it was in 2017, amid a flurry of controversy, that Andy Cohen was brought in to replace comedian Kathy Griffin. Since then, Cooper and Cohen’s characteristic banter has added a unique flavor to the program, making it a must-watch event for audiences nationwide.

(Read Also: President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Major Reforms in South Korea)

A Casual Enjoyment

Described as ‘unpredictable and casually enjoyable’ by Cooper himself, the show mirrors a typical New Year’s Eve experience. The hosts often indulge in drinking on air, leading to humorously candid moments. Cohen cheekily remarks that Cooper is a lightweight, often leaving him to handle breaking news during the show. This lighthearted spirit sets the tone for the celebrations, as the hosts and their guests engage in lively discussions, laughter, and, of course, the countdown to the new year.

(Read Also: President Yoon Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea)

The Ball Drop and Beyond

CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2024 is all set to air on December 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The highlight of the night, the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, will occur at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024. But the festivities don’t end there. The show will also feature other cities across the United States, with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion taking over at 12:30 a.m. ET for the Central time zone celebration in Austin, Texas. The night will be packed with performances and celebrity guests, including Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Rod Stewart, Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and a special appearance by David Blaine.

The show can be streamed online through various services, including DirecTV Stream and Hulu With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has several plans starting at $74.99 per month. Sling TV, another streaming option, has a special deal with 50% off for the first month on its various plans.

Read More 

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Bring Back On-Air Revelry to CNN's New Year's Eve Live

By BNN Correspondents

MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta

By Salman Khan

Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84's Redeem Codes

By Salman Khan

Ice Prince Accuses Jesse Jagz for Choc Boiz Split: An Inside Look

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Television: A Year of Riveting Narratives and Promising Lineups ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
2023 Television: A Year of Riveting Narratives and Promising Lineups ...
heart comment 0
From Politics Student to Global Sensation: The Musical Journey of Jamie Duffy

By BNN Correspondents

From Politics Student to Global Sensation: The Musical Journey of Jamie Duffy
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ

By Salman Khan

Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ
Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023’s Triumphs and Anticipating 2024’s Excitements

By Salman Khan

Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023's Triumphs and Anticipating 2024's Excitements
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
2 mins
New Jersey's Migrant Transit Challenge and Liverpool's Transfer Strategy
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
2 mins
MLBB Tier List January 2024: Strategic Insights into the Competitive Meta
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
4 mins
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Addresses State Unrest and Launches Welfare Schemes
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
5 mins
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
6 mins
Rising Childhood Obesity, the Paradox of Hypochondria, and Societal Challenges: A Comprehensive Review of Recent Studies
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
7 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
7 mins
Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
7 mins
Lourdes Leon's Bold Style and Madonna's Health Scare: A Family New Year's in St Barts
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
7 mins
2024: A Record Year for Global Elections and Democratic Test
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
7 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
32 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
40 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
45 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
51 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app