Ancient Sea Monsters Surface at Yarrila Arts and Museum Exhibition

The Australian National Maritime Museum’s highly acclaimed touring exhibition 'Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators' is making its way to the Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) in Coffs Harbour. Set to open next month, the exhibit promises to take audiences on an immersive journey back in time, introducing them to the fearsome rulers of ancient oceans.

Unveiling the Ocean's Ancient Rulers

'Sea Monsters' provides a rare opportunity to get up close with real fossils and lifelike replicas of prehistoric marine behemoths. The highlights include a 13-meter long Elasmosaurus and a 9-meter Prognathodon, both of which once reigned supreme in the oceanic world. The exhibition also offers an intriguing look at other prehistoric creatures such as ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, mosasaurs, pliosaurs, nothosaurs, and tanystropheus, revealing fascinating details about their characteristics and predatory habits.

An Interactive Journey into the Prehistoric Era

More than just a visual spectacle, 'Sea Monsters' invites visitors to engage in hands-on activities. From creating monstrous designs to dressing up, and an intriguing opportunity to examine dino poo, the exhibition ensures an educational and entertaining experience for all visitors, regardless of their age.

A Boost to Education and Tourism

Cr Paul Amos, the Mayor of the city, has expressed his enthusiasm about the exhibition's arrival in the region. He emphasized the potential of 'Sea Monsters' to boost education and tourism, offering locals and visitors alike a unique experience. The exhibition has been expertly curated by Dr. Espen Knutsen, a renowned palaeontologist from Queensland Museum.

Starting on the 23rd of February and running till the 26th of May, 'Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators' is a must-visit for those with a keen interest in history, science, and the mysteries of prehistoric life. Family tickets are priced at $40. For more information regarding the exhibition, tickets, and scheduling, the public is advised to visit the YAM website.