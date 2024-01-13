en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anbariv to Make Directorial Debut with Kamal Haasan’s 237th Film

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Acclaimed action choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv, are poised to take a significant leap in their cinematic journey by making their directorial debut with Kamal Haasan’s 237th film. The veteran actor confirmed the news himself through his official social media channels, expressing his delight in welcoming the duo as directors to his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Anbariv’s Directorial Debut

The upcoming project, which is yet to receive a title, is already generating considerable buzz. It marks a new chapter for Anbariv, who have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian film industry as formidable stunt choreographers. Their impressive portfolio includes high-grossing movies like ‘Kabali’, ‘KGF’ series, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Radhe’, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, ‘Leo’, ‘Beast’, and the keenly awaited ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Past Collaborations and Future Projects

Anbariv’s professional relationship with Kamal Haasan is not new. The duo worked with Haasan on the movie ‘Vikram’ and are also on board for his upcoming projects ‘Indian 2’, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’, and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Their repeated collaborations with Haasan reflect the high regard they command in the industry.

Anticipation and Expectations

The announcement of their directorial debut has sparked excitement among film enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting to see their vision translated on the big screen. The duo, in turn, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and their eagerness to work with Kamal Haasan, whom they consider synonymous with cinema. They pledged to deliver their finest work for KH237, a project said to be an action-packed treat for Kamal Haasan fans and will be released in multiple languages in 2025.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

