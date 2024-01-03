Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo

The New Year party photograph of Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, making rounds on social media platforms, has incited speculation about their relationship’s nature. Originating from a Reddit page, the image quickly gained traction amongst fans who showered the duo with compliments, referring to them as a good-looking pair and commenting on their apparent happiness together.

Decoding the New Year’s Eve Look

Ananya Panday’s New Year’s party outfit embodied elegance and style. Her ensemble comprised a checkered tweed long blazer in various shades of brown, complete with full-length sleeves and notch-lapel collars. A matching mini skirt accentuated her outfit, paired with a beige turtleneck sweater. Panday accessorized her look with black sheer stockings, knee-length heeled boots, and an off-white mini shoulder bag. The minimal jewelry and natural makeup look further enhanced her radiant aura.

Aditya’s All-Black Ensemble

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the contrary, opted for a monochromatic all-black attire. His outfit included a tailored blazer, straight-leg pants, and a turtleneck sweater. His choice of footwear was black Chelsea boots. Kapur’s neat beard and backswept hairdo added a dash of suaveness to his overall appearance.

Stoking the Rumor Mill

The circulating image, coupled with their joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party and their alleged trip to Maldives for Panday’s 25th birthday, has ignited rumors about a budding romance between the two. Aditya’s playful remarks about their speculated relationship during an episode of Koffee with Karan further fanned the rumors. Panday’s cryptic comment about feeling ‘very Ananya Coy Kapur’ when compared to Sara Ali Khan also seemed to hint at something more than a platonic relationship.

While the rumor mills continue to churn, Panday and Kapur have yet to make an official statement about their relationship status. Meanwhile, both actors are riding high on their respective professional fronts. Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his role in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino,’ while Ananya Panday is enjoying the success of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and working on a cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.