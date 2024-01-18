Anand Mahindra Endorses '12th Fail': A Boost for Vikrant Massey's Film

Anand Mahindra, the renowned industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently took to Twitter to heap praise on Vikrant Massey's latest film '12th Fail'. The film, which has been creating waves and breaking records, has found a new admirer in Mahindra. His endorsement, shared on the popular social media platform, adds significant weight to the film's appeal, making it a must-watch cinematic endeavor.

Mahindra's Endorsement: A Boost for '12th Fail'

Sharing his insightful review, Mahindra commended the film's compelling plot, outstanding acting, and captivating narrative style. He found in the film a profound message that resonated with his vision for a 'New Bharat.' He recognized its potential to spark conversations about revamping the education system and fostering empathy towards the mental health struggles of young people. The film is described as a mirror reflecting the anxieties and aspirations of millions of young Indians, and Mahindra's endorsement adds a powerful voice to the film's message.

'12th Fail': A Story of Struggle and Ambition

'12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, tells the captivating story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a youth from Chambal, Madhya Pradesh. Despite having failed the 12th standard, Sharma dreams big, aspiring to become an IPS officer. The film resonates deeply with its audience, showcasing the role of determination and perseverance in transforming dreams into reality.

Exceptional Acting, Worthy of a National Film Award

Vikrant Massey's performance in the movie was another highlight for Mahindra. He expressed his wish for Massey to win the National Film Award, a testament to the actor's exceptional acting prowess. The film has received widespread acclaim from notable figures in the film industry and is a strong contender in the 2024 Filmfare Awards. It has garnered numerous nominations, including Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Director.

In response to Mahindra's appreciation and recommendation, Vikrant Massey expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the significance of such support for the film and its team. The power of a well-told story, exceptional acting, and the portrayal of real-life hero narratives - these are the factors that make '12th Fail' a standout film, according to Mahindra.