Ana de Armas Stars in 'Ballerina': A John Wick Universe Expansion

In an exhilarating revelation for fans of the John Wick film series, a fresh chapter, titled 'Ballerina', is slated for a grand unveiling in 2024. The thriller, starring the enigmatic Ana de Armas as the titular character, Rooney, promises an adrenaline-fueled journey into the heart of the John Wick universe.

An Unlikely Heroine

Rooney, a ballerina, undertakes a perilous mission of revenge against the malefactors behind her family's murder. This narrative arc allows audiences to explore the John Wick world from a fresh perspective, offering a unique and exciting foray into the franchise's intricate mythology.

The Team Behind the Magic

The screenplay is the work of the talented Shay Hatten, renowned for his contributions to John Wick: Chapter 3. The narrative also benefits from the creative input of Emerald Fennell of Saltburn, rendering the film a must-watch for any cinematic aficionado.

A Continuation of the Saga

The events of 'Ballerina' are positioned after John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum but before Chapter 4, creating a seamless integration into the existing plotline. Fans of the series can anticipate a thrilling experience akin to what they've come to expect from the John Wick saga, with the added intrigue of a new, captivating protagonist.