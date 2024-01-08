en English
Arts & Entertainment

An Unforgettable Star Wars Reunion: Mark Hamill Meets Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
The 2024 Golden Globes was not just another star-studded event. It was the stage for an unforgettable encounter between two iconic figures from the Star Wars franchise – Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman. This meeting was a heartwarming surprise for Star Wars fans worldwide, as these two actors had never previously shared a scene due to the differing chronology of the Star Wars films.

Star Wars Legacy United on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hamill, who is globally recognized for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker, was introduced to Natalie Portman, who played Queen Amidala and Luke’s mother in the prequel trilogy. The chronology of the Star Wars saga meant that despite their characters being intrinsically linked, the actors had never had the opportunity to work together on set. The Golden Globes provided the setting for this long-awaited meeting, much to the delight of fans and followers of the epic space saga.

‘Now I have finally met my mother!’

Mark Hamill’s humorous comment on finally meeting Portman was a playful nod to their characters’ storyline in the Star Wars universe. This interaction was not only a nostalgic reference to the series but also one of the highlights of the event. The Star Wars universe is loved and revered globally, and this unique interaction between Hamill and Portman was the perfect tribute to two generations of the Star Wars legacy.

Natalie Portman’s Film May December at the Golden Globes

While the Star Wars reunion was a significant highlight, it was not the only reason Natalie Portman was at the Golden Globes. Her film, May December, was up for awards, further cementing her status as a versatile and accomplished actress. Beyond her role as Queen Amidala, Portman’s filmography is extensive and diverse, demonstrating her talent and range as an actress.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

