An Uncertain Future for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

The future of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, an iconic publication that has shaped careers and stirred controversies, teeters on the brink as the entire staff faces layoffs. Uncertainty looms over the fate of the magazine that originated as a modest five-page supplement in 1964, but evolved into a stand-alone edition and a billion-dollar business.

Advertisment

The Legacy

This annual edition has propelled models like Ashley Graham and Kate Upton into the limelight, their careers taking flight post their appearances. The magazine has also embraced diversity, featuring not just supermodels but athletes as well. An instance is a college gymnast turned 'rookie' model whose life underwent a significant transformation after being featured in the magazine.

Three-time cover girl, Kate Upton, has often expressed the personal significance of the issue. She recollects her challenging photo shoot in Antarctica, a testament to the extremes models go to for the perfect shot.

Advertisment

Controversies and Milestones

Over the decades, the swimsuit edition has not been immune to controversies. The debate over Hannah Davis's suggestive cover in 2015 sparked conversations about the sexualization of women in media. Davis defended the cover, stating that the magazine contained more provocative images.

In 2016, Ashley Graham's feature as the first plus-size model was a watershed moment. Her inclusion was both celebrated and critiqued, spotlighting issues around body positivity and health.

Advertisment

In 2023, entrepreneur and author Martha Stewart broke boundaries as the oldest cover model at age 81. Her preparations for the shoot were shared widely, marking another milestone in the magazine's diverse representation.

The Uncertain Future

The termination of the publishing agreement with The Arena Group by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of SI, has triggered a $45 million fee and the layoffs of the entire staff. While some employees have been terminated immediately, others have been given a 90-day notice. Amidst these cost-cutting moves, the future of the Swimsuit Issue remains uncertain. As Authentic explores options for a new operator for SI, the magazine might witness a necessary evolution amidst the ongoing changes within the company.