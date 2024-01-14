en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

An Evening of Cinema and Sailing: Celebrating Filmmaker Olivia Wyatt

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
An Evening of Cinema and Sailing: Celebrating Filmmaker Olivia Wyatt

On a chilly December evening, the art gallery Good Weather, transformed into a haven for film and sailing enthusiasts, was abuzz with anticipation. The event, not just another film screening, was a nautical fundraiser to celebrate an extraordinary filmmaker and sailboat captain, Olivia Wyatt. Organized by the dynamic team at Cinema I/O, the evening was designed to evoke the spirit of the sea and the essence of Wyatt’s work.

A Deep Dive into ‘Sailing a Sinking Sea’

As the centerpiece of the evening, attendees were treated to a screening of Wyatt’s acclaimed film, ‘Sailing a Sinking Sea’. This unique piece of cinema delves into the lives of a nomadic sea-faring community, shedding light on their traditions, resilience and unmatched bond with the sea. The film’s screening was met with rapt attention, its poignant narrative echoing in the hearts of the audience.

Immersive Post-Screening Engagement

Following the screening, guests had the unique opportunity to engage with Wyatt and Omaya Jones from Cinema I/O in a candid Q&A session. The discourse offered deeper insights into the film, its making, and the community it portrayed, creating a bridge between the creator, the subject, and the audience.

A Voyage of Themed Attractions

The evening was not solely about films. The organizers had curated an array of maritime-themed attractions that enriched the experience. Guests were enthralled by mermaid encounters, an aquatic-inspired art exhibition, Atlantis fashions by Howlpop Studios, and a sea-themed video installation by Dan Anderson. Live music performances added to the ambiance, creating a lively backdrop to the cinematic journey.

Adding to the charm, the event featured a selection of treats from local businesses. The warmth of hot cocoa from Loblolly Ice Cream juxtaposed against the cool beer from Lost Forty Brewery, accompanied by an assortment of snacks and finger foods, offered a delightful culinary interlude.

The event concluded with a nod towards the future. The fundraiser, in essence, was a rallying cry to support Olivia Wyatt’s ambition to compete in the 2026 Golden Globe Race. It was a celebration of her vision, her spirit, and her relentless pursuit of adventure.

The event was beautifully documented through the lens of Cary Jenkins, whose photographs captured the essence of the evening, the guests, and the contributors who came together to support Olivia Wyatt at the Good Weather gallery.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 mins ago
Rekha and Hema Malini Share a Moment of Affection at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
In the grandeur of Ira Khan’s wedding reception, a moment of warmth and affection was captured between two of Bollywood’s most enduring stars, Rekha and Hema Malini. The two veteran actresses, who have graced the Indian film industry for decades, shared a tender kiss that showcased their deep friendship and mutual respect. The reception, a
Rekha and Hema Malini Share a Moment of Affection at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
52 mins ago
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
52 mins ago
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies
20 mins ago
When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
21 mins ago
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
22 mins ago
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
15 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
16 mins
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
16 mins
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
17 mins
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
17 mins
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
18 mins
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
18 mins
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
19 mins
Rublev Edges Past Seyboth Wild in Thrilling Opening Round at Australian Open; Sakkari Defeats Hibino
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
21 mins
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
56 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app