en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

An Enchanting Evening with the Legendary Trio: A Concert Review

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
An Enchanting Evening with the Legendary Trio: A Concert Review

Music lovers in the heart of the city were treated to an unforgettable evening as the famous musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa took the stage. The concert, held in the verdant surroundings of Koregaon Park, embraced a full house of fans and admirers.

Harmony in Diversity

Joining the illustrious trio on stage were gifted artists like Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, Alyssa Mendonsa, Shrinidhi Ghatate, and Abhay Sharma. Their collective performance was a beautiful amalgamation of their individual talents, encapsulated in the Indian musical tradition of jugalbandi – a harmonious duet of two solo musicians. The result was a captivating symphony that resonated deeply with the audience.

A Touch of Personal

Amid the music, Shankar Mahadevan, a name synonymous with Indian cinema music, added a personal touch. He shared his fondness for the city and captivated the listeners with a fascinating account of the creation of the title track for the iconic Bollywood film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. It was an interaction that brought the artist closer to the fans, and fans closer to the music.

An Unforgettable Night

The concert was a beautiful fusion of personal stories and musical prowess, making it a night to remember for all attendees. From foot-tapping beats to soulful melodies, the concert had it all. The legendary trio, along with their team of talented musicians, took the audience on a musical journey that was as enchanting as it was engaging. An evening that started with anticipation ended with applause, leaving the crowd mesmerized and the city humming with the tunes of this memorable night.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
In a triumphant moment for pop music, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie has etched its name in history as the highest-grossing concert film and documentary, eclipsing the previous record set by Michael Jackson’s ‘This Is It’. The Swift-led cinematic experience has amassed a global revenue of over $261.6 million, marginally outperforming Jackson’s film, which
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
5 mins ago
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
8 mins ago
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
3 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
3 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
4 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Timeboxing: The New Frontier in Boosting Productivity without Burnout
17 seconds
Timeboxing: The New Frontier in Boosting Productivity without Burnout
Duke Professor Discusses U.S.-China 'Chip War' and Biden's Semiconductor Strategy
30 seconds
Duke Professor Discusses U.S.-China 'Chip War' and Biden's Semiconductor Strategy
Bariatric Surgery: Breaking Down the Stigma, Building a Healthier Society
33 seconds
Bariatric Surgery: Breaking Down the Stigma, Building a Healthier Society
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
2 mins
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
3 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
4 mins
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
5 mins
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
5 mins
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app