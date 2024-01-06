An Enchanting Evening of Poetry and Music at GD Birla Sabhaghar

Envisage an evening imbued with the lyrical resonance of Rabindranath Tagore and Sankha Ghosh, their poetic genius melded into the rhythm of music. The stage for this enchanting spectacle is set at GD Birla Sabhaghar. The concert is slated to commence at 6.30 pm, promising an unprecedented blend of veteran musicians and emerging talents, each narrating their unique musical narratives.

Unfolding a Tapestry of Talent

The evening boasts a lineup of diverse performers. Featured are Prabuddha Raha, Laisa Ahmed Lisa from Bangladesh, Poulomi Majumdar, and Prattoy Raha. Each artist brings their distinct style and vision to the stage, contributing to a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions. The musical performances will be punctuated by narrative interludes from Biswajit Chakraborty and Soumili Biswas, delivering a script penned by Sumontro Sanyal.

A Homage to Icons of Rabindrasangeet

This concert also stands as a tribute to the celebrated Rabindrasangeet artists Pramita Mallik and Sanghamitra Gupta. Their contributions to the world of music continue to inspire and influence, a legacy that will be honored on this special night.

An Evening Presented by Zitatel

The event is organized in association with My Kolkata and presented by Zitatel. The evening’s proceedings will be anchored by Shyamali Acharya, guiding the audience through this melodic journey. To secure a place in this unique celebration of poetry and music, tickets can be booked through the platform bookmyshow.