Amrou Al-Kadhi's 'Layla' Premieres at Sundance: A Tale of Love, Drag, and Self-Exploration

Amrou Al-Kadhi, a British-Iraqi non-binary drag performer, has premiered their debut film 'Layla' at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Al-Kadhi, who also contributed to 'Little America,' has birthed a work of fiction that draws deeply from their personal experiences. The film explores themes of first love and self-realization through the lens of a drag queen.

'Layla': A Celebration of Queer Identity

'Layla' is not just a film - it is a powerful narrative that honors the existence of queer Palestinians. The protagonist, Layla, is portrayed by newcomer Bilal Hasna. Through Layla's character, Al-Kadhi has attempted to present an authentic portrayal of a queer Palestinian's existence, thereby transcending political rhetoric and tapping into the realm of human empathy.

A Journey Of Collaboration

Al-Kadhi's directorial venture was not a solitary journey. The film was developed with support from Film4, the BFI, and produced by Savannah James-Bayly of Fox Cub Films. Furthermore, Al-Kadhi received mentorship from industry veterans like Russell T. Davies and collaborated with Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions/AUM group.

Future Endeavors: Beyond 'Layla'

Beyond 'Layla,' Al-Kadhi has ambitious plans. They are currently working on another feature film about an Arab drag queen mentoring a young performer. Additionally, Al-Kadhi has also collaborated with Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell on a project whose details remain under wraps. Their upcoming feature aims to address the commodification of trauma and the competitive nature of victimhood in the entertainment industry.