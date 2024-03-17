Among Us Animated Series Unveils Star Cast: Elijah Wood Joins Forces with Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, and Yvette Nicole Brown

CBS Studios and Innersloth have made waves in the entertainment industry by announcing a star-studded cast for the highly anticipated Among Us animated series. Elijah Wood, known for his role in The Lord of the Rings, will team up with Randall Park of WandaVision fame, Ashley Johnson from The Last of Us, and Yvette Nicole Brown of Community to voice the colorful crew members aboard the Skeld spaceship. This collaboration promises to bring the beloved game's thrilling narrative to life, engaging fans and newcomers alike.

Stellar Cast Meets Space Intrigue

In an exciting development for fans of the popular game, CBS Studios, in collaboration with game developers Innersloth, announced the casting of Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elijah Wood for the Among Us animated series. Park will voice Red, the Skeld ship's captain; Johnson will portray Purple, the head of security; Brown steps into the role of Orange, the head of HR; and Wood voices Green, an enthusiastic but unpaid intern. The series, set aboard a spaceship, follows the crew's efforts to identify and eliminate an alien shapeshifter causing chaos.

Behind the Scenes: A Creative Nexus

Under the guidance of CBS Studios and its animation division, Eye Animation Productions, the project began development in the summer of 2023. Esteemed animation studio Titmouse, known for Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks, will handle the animation duties. The series is the brainchild of Owen Dennis, celebrated for his work on Infinity Train, who will serve as an executive producer alongside key figures from Innersloth and Titmouse. This partnership underscores a robust collaboration between seasoned talents in the animation and gaming industries.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

With such a powerhouse lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera, the Among Us animated series is set to offer an exhilarating journey through the depths of space, marked by betrayal and suspense. The show promises to expand on the game's narrative, offering deeper insights into the characters and the challenges they face. As the project moves closer to its release, fans eagerly await further updates, ready to immerse themselves in the animated version of the game that captivated millions worldwide.

As the Among Us animated series takes shape, its star-studded cast and creative team are poised to deliver a captivating experience that transcends the boundaries of gaming and animation. This venture not only highlights the enduring popularity of the game but also marks a significant moment in the crossover between video games and mainstream media. With anticipation at an all-time high, the series is set to become a landmark in animated storytelling, inviting viewers to explore the treacherous yet enthralling universe of Among Us.