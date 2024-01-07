en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from ‘Kaalia’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Amitabh Bachchan’s Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from ‘Kaalia’

The Bollywood film industry, known for its vibrant colors and extravagant storytelling, is also a world filled with untold stories of struggle, determination, and mutual respect. One such tale hails from the production of the classic film ‘Kaalia,’ involving director Tinnu Anand, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The incident revolves around a challenging Urdu dialogue, referencing the late Sanjay Gandhi, which Amitabh grappled with during filming.

Unraveling the Complexity of the Urdu Language

In the face of this challenge, Tinnu Anand, foreseeing the difficulty, sought assistance from his father, Inder Raj Anand, a highly respected writer in the industry. Inder Raj Anand, with his deep understanding of the Urdu language, unraveled the profound meaning behind the dialogue. This key insight was crucial in aiding Amitabh to grasp the true essence of the lines he was to deliver.

Mastering the Art through Determination

Despite the initial struggles, Amitabh, showcasing his dedication and determination, took a brief hiatus from the set. He utilized this breather to practice the dialogue with an assistant. Upon his return, the megastar delivered the line flawlessly, a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft and an embodiment of the phrase ‘practice makes perfect.’

Father’s Influence: A Guiding Beacon

Tinnu Anand, seeing Amitabh overcome the challenge, commended the actor’s commitment and acknowledged the pivotal role his father played in this artistic endeavor. This incident stands as a testament to the collaborative nature of the film industry and the mutual respect shared among the director, actor, and writer. It is stories like these that provide a deeper understanding of the efforts and emotions involved in the creation of cinematic art.

Looking forward, fans of Amitabh Bachchan can rejoice as the megastar is set to return to the television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in the coming year, promising more unforgettable moments and stories.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
In a world where art and history often intertwine, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) of Korea is on a mission to reclaim one of its most celebrated legacies: mother-of-pearl lacquerware from the Goryeo Kingdom era (918-1392). This ancient form of artistry is revered for its sophistication, intricacy, and the lens it offers into a bygone
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for 'A Beautiful Game' in 'Ted Lasso'
8 mins ago
Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for 'A Beautiful Game' in 'Ted Lasso'
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
12 mins ago
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun's Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance
5 mins ago
Audience Members Reflect on Shen Yun's Spiritual Resonance and Cultural Impact in Oxford Performance
Lil Tjay: The Rising Star of Rap Music
6 mins ago
Lil Tjay: The Rising Star of Rap Music
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
7 mins ago
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
17 seconds
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
49 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
50 seconds
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
1 min
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
1 min
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
2 mins
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
2 mins
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app