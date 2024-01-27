Amitabh Bachchan Voices Concern Over AI in Cinema at Symbiosis Film Festival

The revered Indian film industry veteran, Amitabh Bachchan, voiced concerns over the rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry, particularly spotlighting the technique of face-mapping. His remarks were delivered at the inaugural function of a two-day independent film festival held at Symbiosis International University.

AI and Face-Mapping: A Double-Edged Sword

During his address, Bachchan shared his experiences with technology in cinema, including an instance where a Mumbai studio demonstrated face-mapping technology on an image of Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks. The AI technique produced a younger version of Hanks, raising questions about the future of actors in an industry increasingly leveraging such technology.

Bachchan juxtaposed the advantages and disadvantages of technological advancements in cinema, emphasizing the need to preserve the cultural ethos and authenticity in films. He underscored the potential for AI to replace real actors, humorously suggesting that future events might invite an AI representation of him instead of his actual presence.

Hollywood's Objections to AI in Films

The actor also drew attention to Hollywood's objections over producers and directors claiming ownership of actors' face-mapped images. This contentious issue highlights the ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI in the entertainment industry.

Defending the Film Industry and the Appeal of Cinema

Bachchan addressed the criticism that the film industry often faces regarding its influence on societal morals and attitudes. He defended the industry by stating that stories in cinema are drawn from real-life experiences, and thus reflect the society we live in.

The Presence of Jaya Bachchan

Accompanying him at the event was Jaya Bachchan, the guest of honor, who stressed the importance of improving film marketing in India. She urged students not to blindly imitate the Western world, emphasizing the need to preserve and promote the uniqueness of Indian cinema.

Before concluding his address, Amitabh Bachchan recited couplets from 'Agneepath', a poem penned by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, leaving the audience captivated by his words and the event itself.