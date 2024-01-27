Amitabh Bachchan Speaks on Society, Cinema, and Technology at Symbiosis Film Festival

In an illuminating dialogue at the Symbiosis Film Festival, Amitabh Bachchan, a titan of Indian cinema, expounded on the intricate ties between society and the silver screen. Bachchan, known for his deep insights and articulate expressions, dissected the often-leveled criticism that film industry influences societal morals, instead positing that cinema is, in essence, a reflection of society itself.

The Influence of Cinema

Bachchan underscored the powerful influence of cinema by sharing a personal anecdote about his late father's fondness for the poetic justice served in films. The emotionally resonant narratives and the impactful imagery of cinema, he argued, are merely mirrors reflecting the realities of our shared human experience.

Regional Cinema and the Evolution of Filmmaking

In his speech, Bachchan also delved into the realm of regional cinema, specifically Malayalam and Tamil films, acknowledging their authenticity and dismissing the notion that South cinema is outperforming Hindi cinema. He likened the evolution of filmmaking to a journey from constraint to liberation, comparing the meticulous care required while working with film celluloid to the present ease of multiple retakes enabled by the advent of digital technology.

The Controversy of Artificial Intelligence in Cinema

Despite his appreciation for the modernization of filmmaking, Bachchan voiced his criticism of certain aspects of technological advancement in cinema, particularly the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and face-mapping technology. This subject has been a hotbed of controversy in Hollywood, with many questioning its ethical implications.

During the same event, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh's wife and a respected figure in the film industry, also imparted wisdom to the students. She advised them to value their cultural ethos over Western influences and urged them to prioritize the art of storytelling over the allure of excessive music in films.

In conclusion, the views expressed by the Bachchans brought to light the complex dynamic between society and cinema, the pros and cons of technological advancements in filmmaking, and the importance of preserving cultural ethos in the face of increasing westernization. Their insights are not only significant for film enthusiasts and students but also for the broader society that engages with cinema.