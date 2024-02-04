Amitabh Bachchan Honors Late Dilip Kumar: A Tale of Mutual Admiration

Indian cinema's two iconic stars, Amitabh Bachchan and the late Dilip Kumar, shared an admiration for each other's work that went beyond their professional lives. The recent tribute shared by Amitabh Bachchan, which came in the form of a heartfelt letter penned by Dilip Kumar, offers a glimpse into the profound respect they held for each other.

Touching Tribute from an Idol

Bachchan, fondly referred to as Big B, recently took to Instagram to share nostalgic pictures of himself with Kumar and a letter written by the late actor. In the caption, Bachchan referred to Kumar as his 'idol and inspiration.' The letter, filled with words of respect and admiration for Bachchan's work, highlighted the emotional response of Kumar's wife, Saira, to Bachchan's tribute to Kumar's career in his blog.

A Profound Admiration

In the letter, Dilip Kumar acknowledges Bachchan's talent, stating that if any Indian actor deserves the world's most coveted award, it is Amitabh. He also mentioned not being able to watch Amitabh's performance in the film 'Paa,' as Saira is averse to watching death scenes. The letter concludes with Dilip Kumar conveying his blessings and good wishes to Amitabh and his family.

Big B's Upcoming Endeavors

While the tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the impact Dilip Kumar had on Amitabh Bachchan, Big B continues to carve his own path in the industry. He currently has a couple of upcoming projects, including a sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and a courtroom drama 'Section 84'.