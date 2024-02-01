Americana On The Bellarine Returns: A Soulful Twilight Experience in 2024

A harmonious blend of blues, roots, country, folk, rock, rockabilly, gospel, and soul music is set to reverberate across the Potato Shed in Drysdale on February 17, 2024. The second edition of the Americana On The Bellarine music festival, a brainchild of Ocean Grove singer/songwriter Andrea Robertson, is primed to enchant the audience with an intimate twilight experience.

A Celebration and An Exploration of Americana Music

The festival, while being a celebration of a rich tapestry of music genres under the Americana banner, also doubles as a platform to demystify the genre for those unfamiliar with it. The tantalizing line-up of artists, including Andrea Robertson, Sarah Carroll, Gabby Steel, and The Mojo Corner, promises to weave a magnetic narrative, blending songwriting with storytelling, characteristic of the genre itself.

Origins and Evolution: A Vision Fueled by Tenacity

The inception of the festival dates back to a vision conceived by Robertson over three years ago. Initially scheduled for mid-2020, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a livestream event in July 2020. Undeterred by the challenges, the inaugural live event saw the light of day in February 2023, buoyed by funding through Creative Victoria and the unwavering support of the community.

A New Chapter in 2024: Bigger and Better

The 2024 edition of Americana On The Bellarine seeks to elevate the festival experience, aiming for a larger audience while preserving the intimate atmosphere that defines it. The festival promises an outdoor twilight ambience, with an assurance to move indoors in the face of inclement weather, ensuring an unfettered musical journey for the attendees.