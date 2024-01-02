American Theatre Wing Honors Ten Companies with 2011 National Theatre Company Grants

In a landmark announcement, the American Theatre Wing has recognized the value and vibrancy of ten theatre companies through its 2011 National Theatre Company Grants. This prestigious honor highlights the dedication and distinctiveness of the Buntport Theater Company, FUSION, Mo’olelo Performing Arts Company, Pig Iron Theatre Company, Rude Mechanicals, Synchronicity Theatre, TheatreSquared, TimeLine Theatre, Transport Group, and Watts Village Theater Company. These companies have not only enriched the American theatre landscape but have also successfully implemented unique missions, attracted and retained audiences, and fostered a community of artists.

The Reward of Excellence

Each recipient will be bolstered by a $10,000 grant, a testament to their contributions and a catalyst for their ongoing operations. This financial support underscores the importance of theatre companies in shaping society’s cultural narrative and reflects the American Theatre Wing’s commitment to supporting the arts. The granting of these awards recognizes the quality, diversity, and vitality that these companies bring to American theatre.

An Ode to Theatre

Theatre is more than a stage, a script, or a performance. It’s a medium that embodies emotion, tells stories, and connects people. The companies awarded have shown an exceptional ability to fulfill this role, creating immersive experiences and fostering a sense of community among artists and audiences alike. Their successful implementation of distinct missions reflects their dedication to this art form.

Celebrating a Legacy

The awards ceremony, scheduled for October 24 at a private luncheon in Manhattan, will not only honor the recipients but will also embody the spirit of American theatre. This recognition from the American Theatre Wing, an institution that has long championed the theatre arts, underscores the legacy and future of these theatre companies.