'American Pickers' to Unearth Hidden Treasures in Ft. Payne, Alabama

As the winter chill of February approaches, the quaint town of Ft. Payne, Alabama prepares to welcome the crew of the acclaimed television series 'American Pickers'. The popular History Channel program is set to film new episodes, turning the spotlight on the region's rich trove of American antiques.

Finding Hidden Treasures in Ft. Payne

Scouring the country for hidden gems, the pickers are known for their keen eye and knack for uncovering the extraordinary in the ordinary. In their upcoming venture, they seek out leads in Ft. Payne, looking to unearth unique items of significant historical value or rarity. Yet, their quest goes beyond the material; they are drawn to the compelling stories that lie in the heart of these objects.

Open Call for Private Collections

In their search for these relics of the past, the 'American Pickers' crew is reaching out to locals who own private collections and are willing to part with their treasures. This call, however, comes with a distinctive caveat. The pickers are not interested in items from stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or any other places open to the public. Their pursuit is centered on personal, non-commercial spaces - barns, repurposed buildings, and the like - where forgotten objects lie waiting to tell their tales.

'American Pickers' Journey of Discovery

As the 'American Pickers' prepare to delve into Ft. Payne's hidden corners, they bring with them an air of anticipation and a promise of discovery. Each episode of their journey is a celebration of America's past, a testament to the enduring value of objects long overlooked, and an homage to the unique stories they evoke. As they embark on this new chapter in Alabama, viewers can look forward to a captivating exploration of the region's history and heritage through the lens of their finds.