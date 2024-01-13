en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

American Film Institute Awards: A Celebration of Film and TV Excellence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
American Film Institute Awards: A Celebration of Film and TV Excellence

The annual American Film Institute (AFI) Awards celebrated its non-competitive ceremony with a star-studded luncheon, honoring ten films and ten television shows. AFI President Bob Gazzale described the event as a ‘group hug,’ underscoring the focus on appreciation rather than winning.

A Glittering Assembly of Stars

Hollywood luminaries, including Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, and Steven Spielberg, were part of this convivial gathering. The luncheon was more about shared laughter, engaging conversations, and a sense of camaraderie than about the usual competitive tension that characterizes most award ceremonies.

Honoring the Best in Film and Television

The AFI paid tribute to a range of films such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ and the animated marvel ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ In the television category, shows like ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Succession’ were among those honored.

AFI Awards: A Celebration without Competition

Ellen Burstyn concluded the luncheon with a benediction, expressing gratitude for being part of the community. Her words encapsulated the spirit of the AFI Awards, which is all about celebrating the best in film and television without the pressure of competition. This unique approach is what sets the AFI Awards apart from other ceremonies, making it a cherished event in the Hollywood calendar.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Remake and 'The Beekeeper' Duel for Box Office Dominance Over MLK Weekend
Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the box office is set ablaze with competition, with Paramount’s remake of ‘Mean Girls’ and Amazon MGM’s ‘The Beekeeper’ vying for the top spot. ‘Mean Girls’ is projected to rake in $29 million over the three-day period and extend to $33 million across four days, showing in
'Mean Girls' Remake and 'The Beekeeper' Duel for Box Office Dominance Over MLK Weekend
2024 Entertainment Updates: 'The Color Purple' Release and Kevin Hart's New Film 'Lift'
13 mins ago
2024 Entertainment Updates: 'The Color Purple' Release and Kevin Hart's New Film 'Lift'
Haruki Murakami: The Enigmatic Maestro of Contemporary Japanese Literature
17 mins ago
Haruki Murakami: The Enigmatic Maestro of Contemporary Japanese Literature
Edmonds Bookshop: Bestsellers of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
6 mins ago
Edmonds Bookshop: Bestsellers of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
10 mins ago
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
13 mins ago
VectorStock.com Releases New Floral-Themed Vector Images for Spring Campaigns
Latest Headlines
World News
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
28 seconds
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
1 min
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
3 mins
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
3 mins
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
5 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
6 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
6 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
6 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
6 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app