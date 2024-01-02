America Ferrera on ‘Barbie’: A Journey of Self-Expression and Diversity

Iconic actress America Ferrera recently spoke about her groundbreaking role in the much-anticipated film ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig. Known for her nuanced performances and commitment to authentic representation, Ferrera delves into her character, Gloria, a Mattel employee who experiences an existential crisis within the Barbie world.

Unraveling Gloria: A Character Study

Despite not having a personal attachment to the Barbie character, Ferrera found depth in Gloria. The actress did not play with Barbies growing up, primarily due to their expense and the dolls’ lack of diverse representation. This detachment, however, did not prevent Ferrera from delivering a performance that has become one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

Her inspiration for the role came from the documentary ‘Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie’, which detailed Barbie’s evolution into diverse sizes, shapes, and colors. The film also shed light on the backlash faced by the head designer, Kim Culmone, from both traditionalists and progressives.

Greta Gerwig’s Vision

Ferrera praised Gerwig’s approach to creating a commercially successful film that also tackled themes of womanhood and self-expression. The actress admired the director’s ability to blend commercial success with cultural significance, a balance rarely achieved in mainstream cinema.

The Monologue: A Turning Point

The monologue delivered by Ferrera in the film has garnered much attention and praise. Symbolizing Gloria’s breaking point and search for freedom, the monologue underwent many revisions, including contributions from Ferrera herself. Encouraged by Gerwig to write in her own words, the actress added depth and authenticity to the film’s defining moment.

Beyond ‘Barbie’, Ferrera also reflected on her career, highlighting the importance of diverse casting and the challenges she faced being considered for non-Latinx roles. She expressed interest in reprising her role in ‘Ugly Betty’, emphasizing the continued relevance of the show and diverse characters in the media landscape.

Ferrera’s role in ‘Barbie’ has not only sparked Oscar buzz but also gained admiration for the film’s ability to resonate with audiences while maintaining commercial success. It stands as a testament to the power of authentic representation and the importance of creating complex, diverse characters in the film industry.