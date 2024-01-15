en English
Arts & Entertainment

America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
At the recently concluded 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, America Ferrera, a trailblazing Latina actress, was awarded the SeeHer Award. The award, established in 2017, honors leading ladies in film and television who advocate for gender equality and portray groundbreaking, stereotype-defying characters.

Award, Speech, and a Call for Authentic Portrayals

Ferrera was introduced by co-star and producer, Margot Robbie, who lauded her for defying stereotypes, inspiring the next generation on and off the screen, and her Emmy-winning performance in ‘Ugly Betty’ in 2007. Accepting the award, Ferrera delivered an emotional and powerful speech, focusing on the long-standing issue of underrepresentation of diverse characters in film and television.

She reflected on her experience as a first-generation Honduran American with big Hollywood dreams and emphasized the need for more deeply layered Latina characters on screen. Notably, she expressed her gratitude towards Greta Gerwig, the director of ‘Barbie’, and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

Women in the Spotlight

The event also celebrated the achievements of women across various fields, with Chelsea Handler hosting and declaring it ‘the year of the woman.’ Australians Sarah Snook and Elizabeth Debicki were lauded for their performances in ‘Succession’ and ‘The Crown’, respectively. The ceremony highlighted the victories for women in different domains, such as the box office performance of ‘Barbie’ and the tours of Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Barbie’s Success and the Critics Choice Awards

‘Barbie’ enjoyed significant recognition at the Critics Choice Awards, receiving 18 nominations. Although the award for best comedy won by ‘Barbie’ was not televised, Gerwig and Robbie were invited on stage to give an acceptance speech. Adding to the film’s accolades, ‘Barbie’s’ song ‘I’m Just Ken’ won Best Song.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony offered a contrast to the previous week’s Golden Globes, with a positive atmosphere permeating the event. In an important acknowledgment, the article also recognizes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional custodians of the land.

Arts & Entertainment Australia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

