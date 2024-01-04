en English
Arts & Entertainment

America Ferrera Addresses Controversy Surrounding Barbie Monologue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
America Ferrera Addresses Controversy Surrounding Barbie Monologue

Actress America Ferrera, known for her role in the movie ‘Barbie,’ spoke out in an interview with People magazine, addressing criticism surrounding her viral monologue in the film, which has been both praised and criticized for its portrayal of feminism. The monologue, a three-minute feminist speech, caught the world’s attention, sparking conversations about the unrealistic standards imposed on women.

The Impact of the Barbie Monologue

The monologue has been particularly resonant among teenage girls. Ferrera highlighted an instance where an 11-year-old girl used the speech for her theater program audition, a situation Ferrera described as both ‘hilarious’ and ‘super sad’ because it shows the early age at which girls begin to grapple with societal pressure and body image. The actress’s revelation underscores the pervasive issue of body image and societal expectations that young girls face.

Ferrera’s Defense Against Critics

Ferrera defended the monologue against critics who claim it oversimplifies the values of feminism. She acknowledged that her speech might be viewed as ‘Feminism 101,’ but argued that it serves as a necessary conversation starter for those not well-versed in feminist theory. Ferrera stressed the significance of the monologue for both female and male viewers, stating it as both necessary and powerful.

Collaboration with Greta Gerwig

Curating the monologue was not a solo endeavor. Ferrera explained that she worked closely with ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig to craft the speech, incorporating lines like ‘always be grateful’ and ‘never forget that the system is rigged.’ This collaboration points to the creative process behind the scenes, demonstrating the intentionality and thoughtfulness that went into the monologue’s creation.

Despite the controversy, the Barbie monologue has undeniably sparked important conversations about feminism and the societal pressures that women face. It has proven to be a powerful tool for engaging younger audiences and challenging assumptions about the experience of womanhood, demonstrating the power of cinema as a medium for social commentary.

Arts & Entertainment Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

