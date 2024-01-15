Amelia Hamlin: A Rising Star in the High-Fashion World

Amelia Hamlin, the 22-year-old daughter of 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, is rapidly becoming a household name in the high-fashion world. Having graced the runway for elite designers like Chanel, Fendi, and Versace, Amelia's star is undeniably on the rise as she clinches a spot on the Hot List at Models.com.

From Hollywood to High Fashion

Amelia's journey into the world of fashion didn't occur by chance. Born into an entertainment-rich family, Amelia has had a front-row seat to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Her mother, Lisa Rinna, boasts a successful acting career and is a long-standing member of the reality TV phenomenon, 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.' Her father, Harry Hamlin, is celebrated for his role in 'LA Law' and recently shared the silver screen with Jane Fonda in '80 For Brady.'

A Rising Star

Beyond her high-profile family, Amelia has made an indelible mark in her right. Making her runway debut at a tender age of 16, she has since worked with top modeling agencies, appeared in esteemed magazines, and amassed a substantial following on social media platforms. Her trajectory is not only marked by her professional achievements but also her personal growth. Despite her youthful age, Amelia has shown a remarkable ability to balance her burgeoning career with the challenges and opportunities that come with being an influencer in the digital age.

A Family Affair

Amelia's ascent in the modeling world is not a solitary endeavor. Her sister, Delilah Belle, is also carving out a name for herself in the industry, adding another layer of intrigue to the Hamlin family narrative. Amelia and her mother Lisa share a unique bond, with their experiences in fashion and modeling strengthening their relationship. The overlap of their dreams has been a beautiful experience for them both, with Amelia feeling fortunate for the opportunities that have come her way.