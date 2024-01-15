Amelia Hamlin: A Rising Star in the Fashion Industry

Amelia Hamlin, the 22-year-old starlet and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, has rapidly emerged as a top model, making waves in the fashion industry. With her work with luxe brands like Chanel, Fendi, and Versace, Amelia has become a dominant force in the industry, a fact underscored by her recognition on Models.com's Hot List.

Advertisment

Carving Her Path in The Fashion Industry

Amelia, who debuted on the runway at the tender age of 16 during New York Fashion Week, has since worked with top modeling agencies, gracing the pages of renowned magazines. Her impressive portfolio and the backing of the esteemed New York modeling agency, Women 360 Management, have further solidified her status in the fashion world.

More Than Just Famous Parents

Advertisment

Although she hails from a well-known family, with her mother Lisa Rinna known for her role on 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,' and her father, Harry Hamlin, recently seen in '80 For Brady' alongside Jane Fonda, Amelia has carved her own path. Her success goes beyond her famous lineage, with her modeling career and online influence speaking volumes about her individual accomplishments.

A Social Media Powerhouse

With over 696k followers on Instagram, Amelia leverages her online presence to connect with her audience, promote brands, and expand her influence. Her recent posts, such as her stunning black bikini picture from a tropical vacation and her bold red dress at the British Fashion Awards, underscore her impeccable fashion sense and work ethic. Amelia's mother, Lisa Rinna, continues to be a strong presence in the fashion scene, providing advice and support to her daughter throughout her journey.

Amelia Hamlin's career continues to flourish as she embraces new challenges, collaborations, and the opportunities that come with her growing stature in the fashion industry.