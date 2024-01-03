en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ameena Shanavas: A Beacon in the Realm of Indian Classical Dance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Ameena Shanavas: A Beacon in the Realm of Indian Classical Dance

Ameena Shanavas, a luminary in the realm of Indian classical dance, has etched her name in the annals of Mohiniyattam. Born into a conservative family that initially harbored qualms about her artistic inclinations, Ameena, however, found her beacon in her father, the late Congress leader MI Shanavas. His unwavering belief in her potential became her springboard, propelling her to embrace her passion despite societal pushbacks and personal sacrifices.

Embarking on a Journey of Dance

Ameena’s journey was a roller-coaster ride of dancing and detours. After a brief hiatus to accommodate family expectations and an early marriage at 18, her life took a turn when her husband encouraged her to resume education. This phase of her life allowed her to revisit her dormant passion for dance, setting her on a path of rediscovery.

Mastering the Art of Dance

Over the years, Ameena honed her skills in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, two of the most celebrated forms of Indian classical dance. Her performances at esteemed stages across Europe and Indian dance festivals, including the Konark Festival and Chidambaram Natyanjali Festival, resonate as a testament to her prowess in this ancient art form.

Overcoming Health Hurdles and a Resilient Return

Despite a health setback in 2017, Ameena returned to the world of dance with renewed vigor, taking tutelage from guru Nirmala Paniker. Her comeback was marked by a resounding success, a solo recital that earned her rave reviews. Today, Ameena continues to immerse herself in dance, both as a learner and a teacher. She harbors plans to offer offline classes to impassioned students, thus carrying forward the legacy of Indian classical dance.

Arts & Entertainment India Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

