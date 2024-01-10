en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

AMC Unveils First Trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
AMC Unveils First Trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

Anticipation surges as AMC unveils the first-look trailer for the forthcoming spinoff series, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ The post-apocalyptic drama features the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, reprising their iconic roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne. The narrative advances the saga from the original series, embarking on an exploration of love, separation, and the remnants of the characters’ former selves amidst a drastically altered world.

A Love Story Amidst Chaos

The series paints an epic love story of Rick and Michonne navigating a world marked by conflict with both the undead and the living. Separated by distance, an unstoppable force, and the echoes of their past, the characters face dire situations. The storyline raises questions about their evolving relationship dynamics—whether they are enemies, lovers, victims, or victors—in this unfamiliar setting.

The Existential Struggle

The new spinoff delves deep into the characters’ existential conditions, examining their existence without one another. The series showcases Rick Grimes and Michonne’s struggle to find each other and their lost identities. This exploration leads to a gripping narrative that raises questions about their potential reunion and their continued existence in an unrecognizable world.

Behind The Scenes and Release Details

The much-anticipated series is the sixth spinoff from the popular The Walking Dead franchise. It is a six-episode limited series, set to premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on both AMC and its streaming platform, AMC+. The production team includes Scott M. Gimple as the executive producer and showrunner, joined by Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
30 seconds ago
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
On the backlot of television history, few friendships have stood the test of time as enduringly as that between Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler. Known for their roles as Meadow Soprano and A.J. Soprano on the acclaimed HBO series ‘The Sopranos’, Sigler and Iler’s relationship extends far beyond their on-screen sibling bond. Life After ‘The
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
Jennifer Lopez Embraces Marital History in New Music Video 'Can't Get Enough'
2 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez Embraces Marital History in New Music Video 'Can't Get Enough'
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
4 mins ago
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
1 min ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
Busy Philipps' Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love
1 min ago
Busy Philipps' Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love
January Jones's Humorous Revelation: Jim is Short for James
2 mins ago
January Jones's Humorous Revelation: Jim is Short for James
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
1 min
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
2 mins
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
2 mins
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
2 mins
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
2 mins
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns
2 mins
New Cholesterol Treatment in India: A Potential Game-Changer Amid Affordability Concerns
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
3 mins
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
3 mins
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
23 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
55 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app