Amber Riley to Voice Ursula in Disney Junior’s ‘Ariel’

The talented Amber Riley, renowned for her role in the hit TV series ‘Glee,’ has been confirmed to voice the character of Ursula in Disney Junior’s new show, ‘Ariel.’ This enchanting announcement came amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, a time when the cast was previously restrained from public discussions about the show.

Amber Riley and Mykal-Michelle Harris Lead the Cast

Amber Riley will be joining forces with Mykal-Michelle Harris, the lead character Ariel, known for her role in ‘Raven’s Home.’ This dynamic duo is set to bring a fresh breath of life to the storied undersea kingdom. Riley’s casting as Ursula, the iconic sea witch, further enriches the Disney Junior show’s star-studded lineup.

Riley’s Anticipation for the Role

Riley took to Instagram to express her exhilaration about the new role. She shared an illustration of Ursula, her character in the upcoming show. The depiction showcased Ursula’s distinctive look, complete with a fashionable hairstyle and a purple top that seamlessly transitions into her notorious tentacles. This visual treat serves as a testament to the creative direction the show is taking, promising a unique spin on the classic characters.

Disney’s New Wave of Princess Stories

The casting of Amber Riley as Ursula and Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel is part of a broader trend in Disney’s recent offerings. The entertainment giant has been diversifying and refreshing its roster of princess stories, with Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler being cast in other notable Disney Princess roles. This initiative is set in motion parallel to the release of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Disney+.

Riley’s announcement also hinted that she has already begun recording for the role of Ursula. This news is sure to delight fans and stoke anticipation for the new adventures of Ariel and her friends, which the show promises to deliver to young audiences worldwide.