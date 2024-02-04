Amber Davies Hits the Highest Score on 'Dancing on Ice'

Former Love Island contestant, Amber Davies, has set a new benchmark on the popular TV show 'Dancing on Ice' by achieving the highest score of the series. Davies, together with her proficient skating partner Simon Proulx-Senecal, performed an enthralling cha cha cha to Michael Buble's 'Sway', amassing an impressive score of 34 out of 40.

Unanimous Praise from the Judges

Her performance managed to captivate the judges, comprising Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean, who lauded her for the creativity, attention to detail, and fluid transitions that were evident throughout her routine. Davies, a native of Denbigh and a proud alumnus of Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, has always embraced her 'daredevil' persona, a trait that was clearly reflected in her daring performance on the ice.

Skate-Off and Eliminations

The episode was not just about high scores and praise. It also featured a tense skate-off between comedian Lou Sanders and her partner Brendyn Hatfield, and Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney with partner Colin Grafton. The latter pair's journey on the show came to an end when they were eliminated, following Sweeney's last-minute routine alteration due to a sprained rib.

Upcoming Twists on the Show

Adding to the suspense, the show announced an upcoming double elimination, further raising the stakes for the contestants. There will also be a shift in the judging panel as Ashley Banjo is set to be temporarily replaced by American Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, who will also deliver a performance on the show.