Amber Ardolino Joins the Cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ as ‘Marcia Murphey’

Amber Ardolino, renowned for her performances in ‘Head Over Heels’ and ‘Funny Girl’, has joined the cast of the acclaimed musical ‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ as ‘Marcia Murphey’. Ardolino will begin her journey in this role at the Broadhurst Theatre from January 2, 2024, replacing Robyn Hurder who had previously played the part.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The musical also stars Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then’, Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now’, and an ensemble of reputable performers and standbys. This musical is a testament to the decades-spanning career of Neil Diamond, fusing his hit songs into a cohesive narrative distilled from conversations between Diamond himself and playwright Anthony McCarten.

The production is directed by Michael Mayer, a Tony Award-winning director who has expressed high praise for Ardolino’s star quality, considering her a natural fit for the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’. The choreography is brought to life by Steven Hoggett, and the music is overseen by supervisor Sonny Paladino, ensuring a high-quality production that faithfully celebrates Diamond’s career.

Neil Diamond: A Celebrated Icon

Neil Diamond is a Grammy Award-winning artist, inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His music has touched the hearts of millions over the decades, earning him a reputation for the healing power of his songs. ‘A Beautiful Noise’ encapsulates this legacy, showcasing Diamond’s musical journey in an engaging and entertaining format.

The Production Team

Behind the scenes, ‘A Beautiful Noise’ is produced by a talented team including Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio. The musical has also released an Original Broadway Cast Recording, enabling fans to enjoy the performances and music from the comfort of their homes. With the addition of Amber Ardolino, the cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ continues to shine, promising audiences an unforgettable experience.