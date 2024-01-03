en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’: Suhas’s Upcoming Film Promises Delightful Cinematic Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
'Ambajipeta Marriage Band': Suhas's Upcoming Film Promises Delightful Cinematic Experience

In the panorama of Indian cinema, the forthcoming feature film, ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’, stands out with its enticing blend of comedy and drama. The movie, scheduled for release on February 2nd, stars acclaimed actor Suhas, celebrated for his roles in ‘Colour Photo’ and ‘Writer Padmabhushan.’ Suhas is set to captivate audiences once again in this collaborative production between GA2 Pictures, Mahayana Motion Pictures, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. Dushyanth Katikineni, a debutant, helms the director’s chair for this much-anticipated project.

‘Maa Ooru Ambajipeta’: A Lyrical Celebration

The promotional content for ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ has been stoking public enthusiasm, particularly the release of songs from its album. The second track, ‘Maa Ooru Ambajipeta’, was recently unveiled on Twitter Spaces. Actor Teja Sajja, director Sandeep Raj, actor Suhas, and singer Kaala Bhairavaa collaborated for this release. The song paints a vivid picture of protagonist Malligadu’s life in a village and his musical band, underscored by Suhas’s dance and Kaala Bhairavaa’s award-winning vocals.

Star-Studded Ensemble

Besides Suhas, the film also stars Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari and Goparaju Ramana. The movie’s musical score, crafted by Sekhar Chandra, and Wajid Baig’s cinematography, along with Kodati Pawan Kalyan’s editing, promise a rich cinematic experience. ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ also includes a lyrical song titled ‘Raro Ma Uru,’ composed by Rehman and sung by Kalabhavan, adding to the movie’s diverse musical palette.

High Expectations

With GA2 Pictures, revered for blockbusters like ‘100% Love’ and ‘Geetha Govindam,’ backing the project, audiences are eagerly anticipating another potential hit. As the film’s release date approaches, the anticipation builds, promising a delightful cinematic experience that could potentially add another feather to the cap of the esteemed production house.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

