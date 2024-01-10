en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Amazon Studios MGM Layoffs: Senior Executive Sandino Moya-Smith Among Those Let Go

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Amazon Studios MGM Layoffs: Senior Executive Sandino Moya-Smith Among Those Let Go

In a recent wave of restructuring and cost-cutting measures, Amazon Studios MGM has laid off several key executives, one of them being Senior Production & Development Executive, Sandino Moya-Smith. The move is part of a broader strategy, as the entertainment industry grapples with significant market changes and seeks to streamline operations.

A Fresh Round of Layoffs at Amazon

Having had a role in both development and feature physical production, Moya-Smith’s departure is part of a larger restructuring effort at Amazon. The layoffs were announced by Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a difficult decision email sent to the staff. The email outlined the need for role reductions and the implications of this decision. The layoff wave is the first to hit the divisions in the new year, with the organization sizing based on optimistic future expectations rather than the current scale of business.

Impacts of Industry Changes

The layoffs come amid a series of cutbacks and adjustments within the entertainment industry, influenced by the economic downturn, writers and actors strikes, and the 2022 closure of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. The move is seen as a response to these changes, with Amazon focusing on reducing investments in certain areas while increasing spending on content and product initiatives that have significant impact.

The Legacy of Moya-Smith

Among the notable projects that Moya-Smith was involved in was Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, a remake of the 1989 action movie, is expected to offer a fresh take on the story. Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC middleweight fighter, alongside Dave Bautista, famous for his role as Drax the Destroyer in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. The departure of Moya-Smith raises questions about the future direction of projects under his stewardship.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
21 seconds ago
Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Music Festival Postponed Amid Economic Pressures
In a time when the world is gradually reclaiming its rhythm, a somber note has been struck in Adelaide’s music scene. The much-anticipated Vintage Vibes music festival, initially slated for January 27 & 28, 2023, has been postponed, with no rescheduled dates announced yet. This decision, a consequence of prevailing economic pressures, was communicated to
Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Music Festival Postponed Amid Economic Pressures
Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars
33 mins ago
Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
37 mins ago
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
7 mins ago
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
7 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
Jodie Foster Pranked by Jimmy Kimmel While Recalling Her 1977 Oscars Experience
9 mins ago
Jodie Foster Pranked by Jimmy Kimmel While Recalling Her 1977 Oscars Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
23 seconds
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
47 seconds
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
1 min
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
5 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
7 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
8 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app