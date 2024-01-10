Amazon Studios MGM Layoffs: Senior Executive Sandino Moya-Smith Among Those Let Go

In a recent wave of restructuring and cost-cutting measures, Amazon Studios MGM has laid off several key executives, one of them being Senior Production & Development Executive, Sandino Moya-Smith. The move is part of a broader strategy, as the entertainment industry grapples with significant market changes and seeks to streamline operations.

A Fresh Round of Layoffs at Amazon

Having had a role in both development and feature physical production, Moya-Smith’s departure is part of a larger restructuring effort at Amazon. The layoffs were announced by Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a difficult decision email sent to the staff. The email outlined the need for role reductions and the implications of this decision. The layoff wave is the first to hit the divisions in the new year, with the organization sizing based on optimistic future expectations rather than the current scale of business.

Impacts of Industry Changes

The layoffs come amid a series of cutbacks and adjustments within the entertainment industry, influenced by the economic downturn, writers and actors strikes, and the 2022 closure of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. The move is seen as a response to these changes, with Amazon focusing on reducing investments in certain areas while increasing spending on content and product initiatives that have significant impact.

The Legacy of Moya-Smith

Among the notable projects that Moya-Smith was involved in was Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, a remake of the 1989 action movie, is expected to offer a fresh take on the story. Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC middleweight fighter, alongside Dave Bautista, famous for his role as Drax the Destroyer in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. The departure of Moya-Smith raises questions about the future direction of projects under his stewardship.