Amazon Studios MGM Layoffs: Senior Executive Sandino Moya-Smith Among Those Affected

Sandino Moya-Smith, once a crucial cog in Amazon Studios MGM’s production and development wheel, is now amongst those affected by the recent spate of layoffs at the streaming giant. In his esteemed position, Moya-Smith was instrumental in shaping the development and physical production aspects of several feature films.

A Rich Tapestry of Contributions

His fingerprints are evident on numerous projects, both current and past. Moya-Smith was in the midst of working on Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’, a high-anticipated film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He was also overseeing ‘Wrecking Crew’, an action comedy featuring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, under the direction of Ángel Manuel Soto.

Before Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Moya-Smith served as VP of Production and played a significant role in the creation of films such as ‘Landscape with Invisible Hand’, ‘Pussy Island’, and ‘Tomb Raider’. His involvement extended to major titles including ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Respect’, and ‘Samaritan’.

A Career Strewn With Success

Moya-Smith’s career narrative is a testament to his diverse and valuable contributions to the industry. At Limelight Entertainment, he assisted in the production of ‘Palm Springs’. His tenure at June Pictures saw him contribute to films such as ‘The Florida Project’ and ‘Book Club’.

His collaboration with filmmaker Gary Ross on ‘The Hunger Games’ is noteworthy. Furthermore, he was an associate producer for ‘Free State of Jones’ and ‘Ocean’s Eight’.

An alumnus of San Francisco State University, Moya-Smith remains silent, not responding to requests for comments regarding his unexpected layoff.

Surprise Layoffs at Amazon Studios and Prime Video

The recent layoffs at Amazon Studios and Prime Video have sent shockwaves through the industry. Several hundred employees, including Moya-Smith, were taken by surprise, sparking an undercurrent of uncertainty and dismay amongst the workforce.