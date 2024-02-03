Amazon Prime Video: New Lord of the Rings Series to Launch in September

Stepping into the vast, fantastical world of Middle-earth, Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere an all-new Lord of the Rings series on September 2, 2022. This eagerly anticipated series, yet to be named, is a fresh addition to the beloved franchise, promising to introduce both familiar and novel characters to its global viewership.

Steering the Journey to Middle-earth

At the helm of this ambitious project are J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, lauded for their work on Star Trek Beyond. Their enthusiasm for reigniting the captivating universe of Middle-earth is palpable, promising a series that resonates deeply with fans of the original literature and movie adaptations.

A Dive into the Second Age

Delving into a time that predates J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' by thousands of years, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth. This period, marked initially by peace, gradually gives way to the re-emergence of evil, setting the stage for a narrative ripe with intrigue and adventure.

The Legacy of The Lord of the Rings

With a legacy that includes prestigious recognitions such as the International Fantasy Award and Prometheus Hall of Fame Award, The Lord of the Rings is a literary marvel. Voted as Amazon customers' favourite book of the millennium in 1999 and Britain's best-loved novel in BBC's The Big Read in 2003, the series has seen translations into roughly 40 languages and has sold over 150 million copies worldwide.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

The forthcoming series boasts an ensemble cast featuring prominent actors such as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and Sir Lenny Henry, among others. Remaining true to the immersive nature of the franchise, the series will be released weekly, allowing fans to savour the epic saga over time.