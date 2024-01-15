Amazon Prime Cancels 'Paper Girls' Despite Positive Reviews

In an unexpected turn of events, Amazon Prime Video has pulled the plug on 'Paper Girls,' a television series inspired by a graphic novel. After an exciting debut on July 29, the show shockingly failed to break into Nielsen's U.S. rankings for streaming originals within the first three weeks. Despite positive reviews and a strong fan following, the decision to cancel the series has left many in disbelief.

A Unique Blend of Sci-Fi and Coming-Of-Age Drama

'Paper Girls' follows a captivating narrative of four young girls who, by a twist of fate, get embroiled in a conflict between time-travelers. The girls, played by Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, are transported into the future, a world far from their understanding. The young protagonists must navigate their way back to the past, all while coming to terms with the realities of their future selves and dodging the Old Watch, a group determined to maintain power by banning time travel.

Key Cast and Crew

Among the actors playing supporting roles are Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, and Adina Porter. The original author and illustrator of 'Paper Girls,' Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, served as executive producers, alongside Christopher C. Rogers. Their collective efforts created a series blending sci-fi and coming-of-age drama, a combination that seemed to resonate well with viewers, as evident from the show's Rotten Tomatoes ranking of 86 and a commendable score of 70 on Metacritic.

What's Next for 'Paper Girls'?

Despite the abrupt cancellation, there might still be hope for 'Paper Girls.' With the show's future now uncertain, production company Legendary TV is actively seeking a new home for the series. The search is on, but whether the series will find a new platform and continue the time-traveling adventures of the 'Paper Girls' remains to be seen. For now, fans can only hold onto the hope that this is not the end of their beloved series.