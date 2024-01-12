en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Amazon Music Spotlights New-gen Indian Artists in Breakthrough Campaign 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Amazon Music Spotlights New-gen Indian Artists in Breakthrough Campaign 2024

Amazon Music has unveiled its annual ‘Breakthrough Artists to Watch’ campaign, spotlighting 35 Indian artists who are anticipated to make waves in 2024. Among the curated list, six emerging talents stand out, handpicked by Amazon Music for their innovative contributions to India’s diverse musical landscape and the potential to achieve greater prominence in the coming year.

Meet the Six Featured Artists

Paal Dabba, celebrated for his Tamil hits and eclectic blend of musical styles, leads the pack. His unique fusion sound has already gained him a dedicated fanbase, and his inclusion in this list signals his imminent rise in the music industry. Utsavi Jha, a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter known for her soulful melodies and sold-out shows, also graces the list. Her heartfelt lyrics and emotive performances have resonated deeply with audiences, contributing to her growing acclaim.

Aanchal Tyagi, a purveyor of New-age Indie pop, brings her stirring tunes to the forefront. Her music, characterized by its soulful melodies and relatable themes, has earned her a burgeoning following. Anubha Bajaj, known for her sultry vocals and charismatic performances, stands out in the Pop and Indie Pop genres. Her music, marked by its authenticity and emotional resonance, has captivated listeners across diverse demographics.

Akshath, a Gen-Z music creator, has already forged a significant online presence with his enchanting musical creations. His wide social media influence and distinctive sound have put him on the fast track to becoming a significant voice in India’s music scene. Lastly, Sharath Narayan, known from the Alt-rock band ‘Black Letters,’ is recognized as a solo singer-songwriter with an eclectic sound palette. His ability to blend various musical genres into a cohesive sound has garnered him critical recognition and a loyal fanbase.

Amazon Music Amplifying Indie Artists

Amazon Music’s initiative provides a significant platform for these indie artists, enabling them to showcase their unique talents to a broader audience. The ‘Breakthrough Artists to Watch’ campaign demonstrates Amazon Music’s commitment to supporting emerging artists and promoting diverse musical voices. The featured artists have expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity, with Utsavi Jha stating that the platform allows them to display their music to a wider audience, thereby expanding their reach.

Discover the Breakthrough Artists

Music enthusiasts can now explore the Breakthrough Artists Watch 2024 India playlist on the Amazon Music app, immersing themselves in the innovative sounds of these emerging Indian artists. Whether you’re a fan of Tamil hits, Indie pop, or Alt-rock, this playlist offers an exciting glimpse into the future of Indian music.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
30 seconds ago
Pongal 2024 Box Office Clash: 'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan'
The Tamil film industry witnessed an anticipated box office clash this Pongal 2024, with the release of two highly awaited films, ‘Captain Miller’ featuring Dhanush and ‘Ayalaan’ starring Sivakarthikeyan. Both films opened to positive reviews and boasted strong occupancy in early shows, setting the stage for an intriguing battle at the box office. The Grand
Pongal 2024 Box Office Clash: 'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan'
'Giselle' Revival by English National Ballet: A Review
7 mins ago
'Giselle' Revival by English National Ballet: A Review
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sparks Accommodation and Travel Price Surge in Australia
9 mins ago
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sparks Accommodation and Travel Price Surge in Australia
Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom
3 mins ago
Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom
'Reacher' Season 2 Maintains Viewership Momentum Despite Stiff Streaming Competition
5 mins ago
'Reacher' Season 2 Maintains Viewership Momentum Despite Stiff Streaming Competition
Disney+'s Bluey Explores Emotional Depth with Bandit's Melancholic Tone
6 mins ago
Disney+'s Bluey Explores Emotional Depth with Bandit's Melancholic Tone
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
1 min
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
2 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
5 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
5 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
7 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
7 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
8 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
8 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
8 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
15 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
56 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app