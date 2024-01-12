Amazon Music Spotlights New-gen Indian Artists in Breakthrough Campaign 2024

Amazon Music has unveiled its annual ‘Breakthrough Artists to Watch’ campaign, spotlighting 35 Indian artists who are anticipated to make waves in 2024. Among the curated list, six emerging talents stand out, handpicked by Amazon Music for their innovative contributions to India’s diverse musical landscape and the potential to achieve greater prominence in the coming year.

Meet the Six Featured Artists

Paal Dabba, celebrated for his Tamil hits and eclectic blend of musical styles, leads the pack. His unique fusion sound has already gained him a dedicated fanbase, and his inclusion in this list signals his imminent rise in the music industry. Utsavi Jha, a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter known for her soulful melodies and sold-out shows, also graces the list. Her heartfelt lyrics and emotive performances have resonated deeply with audiences, contributing to her growing acclaim.

Aanchal Tyagi, a purveyor of New-age Indie pop, brings her stirring tunes to the forefront. Her music, characterized by its soulful melodies and relatable themes, has earned her a burgeoning following. Anubha Bajaj, known for her sultry vocals and charismatic performances, stands out in the Pop and Indie Pop genres. Her music, marked by its authenticity and emotional resonance, has captivated listeners across diverse demographics.

Akshath, a Gen-Z music creator, has already forged a significant online presence with his enchanting musical creations. His wide social media influence and distinctive sound have put him on the fast track to becoming a significant voice in India’s music scene. Lastly, Sharath Narayan, known from the Alt-rock band ‘Black Letters,’ is recognized as a solo singer-songwriter with an eclectic sound palette. His ability to blend various musical genres into a cohesive sound has garnered him critical recognition and a loyal fanbase.

Amazon Music Amplifying Indie Artists

Amazon Music’s initiative provides a significant platform for these indie artists, enabling them to showcase their unique talents to a broader audience. The ‘Breakthrough Artists to Watch’ campaign demonstrates Amazon Music’s commitment to supporting emerging artists and promoting diverse musical voices. The featured artists have expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity, with Utsavi Jha stating that the platform allows them to display their music to a wider audience, thereby expanding their reach.

Discover the Breakthrough Artists

Music enthusiasts can now explore the Breakthrough Artists Watch 2024 India playlist on the Amazon Music app, immersing themselves in the innovative sounds of these emerging Indian artists. Whether you’re a fan of Tamil hits, Indie pop, or Alt-rock, this playlist offers an exciting glimpse into the future of Indian music.