Amazon MGM Studios Teams Up With The Wonder Project To Create Spiritual Content

In an intriguing development, Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an alliance with The Wonder Project to produce films and series revolving around spirituality for Prime Video. This partnership marks the first of its kind for The Wonder Project, an independent studio known for its focus on spiritual narratives, led by industry stalwarts Jon Erwin and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten.

A Partnership Rooted in Spirituality

The maiden venture under this collaboration is the series 'House of David', which delves into the life of King Saul. The Wonder Project, driven by its mission to create stories that rejuvenate faith, views this partnership as a significant milestone. They are eager to work alongside Amazon, a company that aligns with their vision and appreciates their target audience's sensibilities.

Collaborating with the Captains of Industry

Jon Erwin, renowned for his compelling work on 'Jesus Revolution', and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, with her rich experience at Netflix and YouTube, spearhead The Wonder Project. The inclusion of prominent figures like Dallas Jenkins, the creator of 'The Chosen', further strengthens the studio's creative pool. This association with well-respected personalities within the industry could potentially foster credibility and draw attention to their forthcoming endeavors.

Leveraging Expertise to Tap into a Niche Market

The objective of this partnership is to leverage the expertise of its leaders in churning out riveting narratives that explore spiritual themes. The alliance aims to cater to audiences interested in spirituality and faith-based stories - a niche yet dedicated market segment. With the backing of Amazon MGM Studios, The Wonder Project stands to gain significantly from this partnership, potentially paving the way for a new wave of spirituality-focused content on Prime Video.