Amazon MGM Studios Partners with The Wonder Project for Faith-Inspired Series 'House of David'

Amazon MGM Studios and The Wonder Project, led by renowned producer Jon Erwin and entertainment executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, have joined forces to develop faith-inspired series and films for Prime Video. The collaboration marks a milestone for The Wonder Project, underlining their mission to tell stories that restore faith in values worth believing in. Dallas Jenkins, creator and producer-director of 'The Chosen', is a significant shareholder and advisor for The Wonder Project, further solidifying the project's credentials.

Introducing House of David: A Tale of Kings, Faith, and Rivalry

The first venture to be born from this alliance is 'House of David', a series ordered straight to production that will exclusively stream on Prime Video. The series delves into the life of King Saul, the once-mighty monarch whose downfall is brought about by his own pride. It follows the anointing of the shepherd boy David by a prophet, setting in motion a rivalry that culminates in war. The narrative aims to present universal stories of love, triumph, and spirituality, unraveled through the lens of a Biblical drama.

A Vision Shared: The Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios

The Wonder Project's objective is to create faith-restoring, large-scale stories, a vision that is supported by Amazon MGM Studios. Under the leadership of Vernon Sanders, the studio has voiced enthusiasm for the project and its flagship series, 'House of David'. This collaboration will allow the series to reach the global audience of Prime Video, offering a fresh perspective on faith-based narratives.

Behind The Scenes: The Team Crafting The Narrative

Executive producers Jon Erwin, Chad Oaks, Mike Frislev, and Jonathan Walker are at the helm of 'House of David', which is being produced in collaboration with The Wonder Project, Amazon MGM Studios, Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company, and Lionsgate Television. Justin Rosenblatt is the executive in charge of production on behalf of The Wonder Project, overseeing the creation of a series that is set to resonate with audiences worldwide.