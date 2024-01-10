Amanda Seyfried's Playful Photo Comparison and Reunions Stir Excitement

Amanda Seyfried, the Oscar-nominated star of 'Mank' and an Emmy winner, took to social media recently to share a playful comparison of her childhood photos with those of fellow actresses Jodie Foster and Elisabeth Moss. Seyfried's post, which included two images of herself as a child, showcased a surprising resemblance to a young Foster and Moss. The 38-year-old actress, known for her roles in both film and television, humorously questioned whether she was Foster or Moss in her younger years.

A Force in the Entertainment Industry

Seyfried, like Foster and Moss, started her acting career early, and has since established herself as a force in the entertainment industry. She has worked with notable actors, including Meryl Streep in the 'Mamma Mia!' films. Seyfried and Streep recently had a reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes, a joyful moment that Seyfried cherished.

Yearning for More Reunions

On top of her reunion with Streep, Seyfried also recently came together with her 'Mean Girls' co-stars Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra for a Walmart commercial. Seyfried expressed her desire for more extensive reunions with the cast, stating it would be enjoyable for everyone involved. As a mother of two, Seyfried described the commercial filming as a 'dream reunion' and a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with former colleagues.

A Bright Future

Seyfried's recent activity and her expressed eagerness for more time with her 'Mean Girls' cast suggest an exciting future. Speculation about a potential third installment of 'Mamma Mia' has also been swirling, with Seyfried and the rest of the cast expressing their willingness to return for another film. As Seyfried continues to thrive in her career and personal life, fans can look forward to her future endeavors.