Amanda Seyfried to Star in 'Long Bright River', a Series Exploring the Opioid Crisis

Acclaimed actress Amanda Seyfried has been announced as the lead in the upcoming television adaptation of Liz Moore's 2020 bestseller, Long Bright River. Set against the grim backdrop of Philadelphia's opioid crisis, the narrative intertwines the lives of two sisters – one succumbing to addiction's clutches, the other striving to uphold law and order as a police officer.

A Gritty Thriller Rooted in Reality

The series, like the novel, is set in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, a neighborhood deeply scarred by the opioid crisis. Seyfried will portray Mickey, a police officer patrolling these fraught streets. As she grapples with a string of murders, Mickey uncovers unsettling connections to her personal history.

The series aims to shed light on the harrowing realities of the opioid crisis while humanizing those battling addiction and their families.

From Bestseller to Screen

Moore's novel, applauded for weaving a compelling narrative amidst grave social issues, forms the foundation for the series. Moore's personal experiences and family history, coupled with her work with Philadelphia-based organizations focused on harm reduction and community service, lend authenticity and depth to the narrative. Seyfried, known for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout,' is not only set to star in the series but will also serve as an executive producer.

What's Next?

While the anticipation for the series is building, the start date for filming and the release date remain unannounced. Meanwhile, Seyfried hinted at the possibility of a third 'Mamma Mia!' movie, suggesting that budgetary constraints were a concern for Universal but revealing that the creators were keen on making it a trilogy.