Amanda Palmer’s Unplanned Sojourn: ‘New Zealand Survival Songs EP’ Chronicles Pandemic Experiences

When American musician Amanda Palmer embarked on a short tour in New Zealand in early 2020, little did she know that it would turn into an unplanned two-year sojourn. The sudden closure of international borders in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic trapped her in the island nation, leading to a period of unexpected creativity, personal upheaval, and the production of ‘New Zealand Survival Songs EP’.

A Melodic Chronicle of an Unforeseen Journey

Palmer’s extended stay in New Zealand was colored by both personal and global events. Accompanied initially by her five-year-old son Ash and her then-husband, author Neil Gaiman, Palmer found herself dealing with the dissolution of her marriage as Gaiman returned to Scotland, leaving her and Ash in Havelock North and later Waiheke Island.

During this period, Palmer turned to her music as an emotional outlet, creating an intimate record of her experiences far more expressive than any journal or photograph. The ‘New Zealand Survival Songs EP’, released on a Friday, encapsulates this experience. However, it wasn’t crafted during the lockdowns but was birthed in the stolen moments Palmer found amidst caring for her son.

‘The Man Who Ate Too Much’ and the Birth of the Survival Songs

One of the EP’s standout tracks, ‘The Man Who Ate Too Much’, reflects Palmer’s early pandemic experience in Havelock North. Initially shared with her Patreon-funded fanbase, the song was an uncertain foray into what would eventually become a full-fledged project.

Palmer’s EP is now a collection of songs that she performed at RNZ’s Auckland studio with two guitars, a keyboard, and special guests, including Julia Deans. Each song is a testament to Palmer’s resilience and creativity, transforming her unexpected journey into a musical narrative of survival and adaptation.

Palmer’s Musical Journey Continues

Now, as she prepares for a tour in Queenstown, Auckland, and Wellington in 2024, Palmer is ready to connect with her fans on a deeper level. She plans to share the stories and inspiration behind the survival songs while also playing material from her solo work and The Dresden Dolls.

Undeniably, Amanda Palmer’s ‘New Zealand Survival Songs EP’ serves as a poignant reminder of the power of art, resilience, and the human spirit during challenging times, turning a global crisis into a canvas of creativity.