Arts & Entertainment

Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with ‘Sunshine Getaways’ Travel Show Premiere

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with ‘Sunshine Getaways’ Travel Show Premiere

TV presenter Amanda Lamb, renowned for her stint on ‘A Place in the Sun,’ is making a triumphant return to the small screen with a brand new Channel 5 travel series, ‘Sunshine Getaways with Amanda Lamb.’ The news of her comeback has stirred excitement among fans, who have been eager to see the star back on air since her departure from her previous show in November last year.

Instagram Post Whips Up Excitement

In anticipation of the premiere, Amanda treated her 62.6k Instagram followers to a sneak peek from the set of her new project. She shared a flattering selfie, donning a chic black swimsuit, showcasing her enviable figure. The post has since drawn a slew of compliments from her ardent followers, further heightening the anticipation for the upcoming show.

‘Sunshine Getaways with Amanda Lamb’: An Exotic Travel Series

‘Sunshine Getaways with Amanda Lamb’ promises viewers an immersive travel experience. The beloved presenter, alongside co-stars JB Gill and Sam Pinkham, will explore beautiful, exotic locations in search of the perfect traditional holiday homes. The first episode, set in the picturesque city of Lucca, Tuscany, is scheduled to air at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Fans Rally Behind Amanda’s Television Return

The announcement of Amanda’s TV return has been greeted with overwhelming support from her fans. Her Instagram post, aside from showcasing her stunning physique, serves as an invitation for her followers to tune into the premiere of ‘Sunshine Getaways with Amanda Lamb.’ The program, she hints, is the perfect watch for the day of its release, and judging from the reaction it has garnered, her fans couldn’t agree more.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

