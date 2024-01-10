en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis

In a turn of events that has the world of entertainment on edge, Amanda Abbington, the renowned actress from the acclaimed BBC series Sherlock, has reportedly requested footage of her rehearsals from the hit show Strictly Come Dancing. This request comes in the wake of her diagnosis with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and she is also said to be seeking legal advice concerning her experience on the dance show.

Amanda’s Departure and The Unfolding Controversy

Amanda’s journey on Strictly Come Dancing came to an abrupt halt in October, when she quit the show, citing medical reasons. It was later revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD. Her request for the rehearsal footage has sparked speculation that she believes it contains evidence to support her grievances about Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behavior. Giovanni, a professional dancer on the show, is known for his passionate and intense approach to dance training.

The Media and Public Reaction

The news of Amanda’s diagnosis and the unfolding controversy has been met with expressions of support from various quarters. During an episode of Good Morning Britain, hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley lent their voices to the chorus of support for Amanda. Richard Madeley suggested that Amanda’s request for the footage implies she believes it contains evidence to reinforce her complaints about Giovanni.

Behind the Scenes: The BBC and Rehearsal Footage

Behind the scenes, the BBC has confirmed receiving a data subject access request for the rehearsal footage. This footage might shed light on the interactions between Amanda and Giovanni during their rehearsals. According to a friend of Amanda’s, the actress has sought therapy and was deeply affected by her experience on Strictly, describing it as having left her ‘broken and saddened.’

0
Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
The upcoming Netflix heist comedy movie, ‘Lift’, parades a star-studded cast with comedian Kevin Hart in the starring role. Sharing the screen with Hart are other industry talents, namely Darsula Corberó, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Sam Worthington, and Yun Jee Kim, all under the direction of F. Gary Gray. Hart is not only a lead
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
League of Legends' New Legendary Skin Ignites Controversy Among Players
9 mins ago
League of Legends' New Legendary Skin Ignites Controversy Among Players
'Hanu-Man': A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape
10 mins ago
'Hanu-Man': A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
4 mins ago
Toyin Abraham: The 'World's Best' Actress on Success, Gender Dynamics, and 'Malaika'
Orlando to Host Miss America 2024: 'Bringing Back the Magic'
6 mins ago
Orlando to Host Miss America 2024: 'Bringing Back the Magic'
Four Tet Unveils New Track 'Loved'; Excitement Builds for Upcoming Album
7 mins ago
Four Tet Unveils New Track 'Loved'; Excitement Builds for Upcoming Album
Latest Headlines
World News
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
33 seconds
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
36 seconds
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
1 min
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
2 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
3 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
3 mins
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
4 mins
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app