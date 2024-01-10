Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis

In a turn of events that has the world of entertainment on edge, Amanda Abbington, the renowned actress from the acclaimed BBC series Sherlock, has reportedly requested footage of her rehearsals from the hit show Strictly Come Dancing. This request comes in the wake of her diagnosis with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and she is also said to be seeking legal advice concerning her experience on the dance show.

Amanda’s Departure and The Unfolding Controversy

Amanda’s journey on Strictly Come Dancing came to an abrupt halt in October, when she quit the show, citing medical reasons. It was later revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD. Her request for the rehearsal footage has sparked speculation that she believes it contains evidence to support her grievances about Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behavior. Giovanni, a professional dancer on the show, is known for his passionate and intense approach to dance training.

The Media and Public Reaction

The news of Amanda’s diagnosis and the unfolding controversy has been met with expressions of support from various quarters. During an episode of Good Morning Britain, hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley lent their voices to the chorus of support for Amanda. Richard Madeley suggested that Amanda’s request for the footage implies she believes it contains evidence to reinforce her complaints about Giovanni.

Behind the Scenes: The BBC and Rehearsal Footage

Behind the scenes, the BBC has confirmed receiving a data subject access request for the rehearsal footage. This footage might shed light on the interactions between Amanda and Giovanni during their rehearsals. According to a friend of Amanda’s, the actress has sought therapy and was deeply affected by her experience on Strictly, describing it as having left her ‘broken and saddened.’