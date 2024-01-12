en English
Arts & Entertainment

Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in ‘You Dreamed of Empires’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in ‘You Dreamed of Empires’

Acclaimed novelist Álvaro Enrigue breathes life into a pivotal moment in history in his latest book, “You Dreamed of Empires.” The narrative paints a vivid picture of the first encounter in 1519 between the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma and Hernan Cortes, a Spanish conquistador. Enrigue argues this meeting sparked the dawn of modernity, transforming global commerce, urbanism, and industry.

Unearthing a Forgotten Moment in History

In the sea of historical events, certain moments stand out, shaping the course of humanity. Enrigue believes the encounter between the Aztecs and Spanish conquistadors is one such moment. The significance of this event was brought to light when Enrigue noticed its absence from the 500th-anniversary edition in The New York Times on Aug. 13, 2021. This sparked Enrigue’s passion to delve into this monumental interaction, resurrecting it from the pages of history.

Interweaving History with Fiction

“You Dreamed of Empires” is not just another historical novel. Enrigue masterfully blends historical detail with an imaginative storyline, offering a hallucinatory tale of this historical event. The narrative explores the impact of the conquistadors’ arrival at Moctezuma’s gates, providing readers with an enriched understanding of the Aztec-Spanish encounter.

Praise for Enrigue’s Mastery

Enrigue’s work is highly praised for its attention to detail and ability to inject humor into serious historical dialogues. Fellow novelist Daniel Alarcón lauds Enrigue for his keen eye for human detail, further enriching the narrative. The novel, described as a delirious historical fantasia, encapsulates the collision of two distinct worlds and the intricate workings of the Mexica peoples, illuminating the profound impact of the encounter.

Arts & Entertainment History Mexico
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

