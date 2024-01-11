AlUla on Wheels: Retro Roller Disco Event Returns to Al Jadidah Arts District

The much-anticipated retro roller disco event, ‘AlUla on Wheels’, is set to make a grand comeback to the cultural hub of the Al Jadidah Arts District. From January 25 to April 27, the event will transport visitors on a nostalgic journey through music from the 1970s to the 2000s. The line-up features a diverse range of genres, including hip hop, reggaeton, and dance, promising an eclectic mix that caters to all musical tastes.

‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’: A Retro Revival

Following the event’s resounding success last year, this year’s theme, ‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’, hints at a vibrant trip down memory lane. The event is spearheaded by Saudi-based agency Good Intentions, with the creative expertise of design firm KeyConcept, ensuring an immersive roller disco experience. Besides skating, the event offers an array of activities such as dancing, socializing, and eating, interspersed with nostalgic arcade games.

More Than Just a Roller Disco

Rami Almoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, highlighted the event’s dual role in catering to both local and wider community demand and fostering unique experiences. According to him, AlUla on Wheels is more than just an event; it’s a vibrant platform that brings together diverse communities, nurturing a spirit of togetherness and shared joy.

Skating sessions, available for purchase at SR40 each for a 45-minute slot, are expected to draw in crowds, making ‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’ the highlight of the Al Jadidah Arts District’s cultural calendar.

