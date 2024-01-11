en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

AlUla on Wheels: Retro Roller Disco Event Returns to Al Jadidah Arts District

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
AlUla on Wheels: Retro Roller Disco Event Returns to Al Jadidah Arts District

The much-anticipated retro roller disco event, ‘AlUla on Wheels’, is set to make a grand comeback to the cultural hub of the Al Jadidah Arts District. From January 25 to April 27, the event will transport visitors on a nostalgic journey through music from the 1970s to the 2000s. The line-up features a diverse range of genres, including hip hop, reggaeton, and dance, promising an eclectic mix that caters to all musical tastes.

‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’: A Retro Revival

Following the event’s resounding success last year, this year’s theme, ‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’, hints at a vibrant trip down memory lane. The event is spearheaded by Saudi-based agency Good Intentions, with the creative expertise of design firm KeyConcept, ensuring an immersive roller disco experience. Besides skating, the event offers an array of activities such as dancing, socializing, and eating, interspersed with nostalgic arcade games.

More Than Just a Roller Disco

Rami Almoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, highlighted the event’s dual role in catering to both local and wider community demand and fostering unique experiences. According to him, AlUla on Wheels is more than just an event; it’s a vibrant platform that brings together diverse communities, nurturing a spirit of togetherness and shared joy.

Skating sessions, available for purchase at SR40 each for a 45-minute slot, are expected to draw in crowds, making ‘Al Jadidah Time Machine’ the highlight of the Al Jadidah Arts District’s cultural calendar.

In Other News

Elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission hosted the ‘A History in Literature and Art’ symposium as an integral part of the Writers and Readers Festival in Khamis Mushayt, Asir Region. This symposium sought to explore the profound impact of historical events on literary works.

In a separate event, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held crucial talks with his Iranian counterpart over bilateral relations and regional developments. On a different note, Saudi authorities successfully thwarted a significant drug smuggling operation at Haditha port, seizing over 841,000 captagon pills.

In the realm of academia, the King Faisal Prize announced its 2024 winners, recognizing remarkable contributions in the fields of gene therapy for neuromuscular diseases and RNA research, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting scientific inquiry and innovation.

0
Arts & Entertainment Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
13 seconds ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
At the recent American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, a remarkable reunion took center stage. Selena Gomez, the renowned actress and singer, reunited with her co-stars from the acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Joining her were Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
23 mins ago
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to 'Mean Girls', No Singing Involved
24 mins ago
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to 'Mean Girls', No Singing Involved
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
18 seconds ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
7 mins ago
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
23 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
3 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
4 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
11 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
13 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
13 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
14 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
15 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
15 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app